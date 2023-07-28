Remembering All 10 Of Rihanna's Met Gala Appearances

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

RIhanna is a queen of the Met Gala.

The singer-turned-mogul has graced the event 10 times and we're talking a walk down the red carpet lane to remember all of her looks through the years.

2023

Theme

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

2021

Theme

In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

2018

Theme

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination

2017

Theme

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

2015

Theme

China: Through The Looking Glass

2014

Theme

Charles James: Beyond Fashion

2012

Theme

Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

2011

Theme

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

2009

Theme

The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion

2007

Theme

Poiret: King of Fashion