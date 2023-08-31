Watch Rihanna and Manolo Blahnik Collaborate In 'Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards'

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

In 2016, Manolo Blahnik collaborated with Rihanna on a limited-edition line of stilettos, booties, sandals and boots. Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards, on MLux, shows some of their time working together.

"Me, I love me a stupid high shoe that's out of control. But I also don't like to see a woman not be able to walk in a shoe so I'm very considerate of that you know, everybody can't wear a super ridiculous heel," Rihanna said of the shoes she wanted to create.

The documentary also takes a look at the fashion designer's indelible mark on the shoe industry from runways, to red carpets, pop culture and more.

Watch the full doc below: (Rihanna and Manolo begin at the 1:12 mark.)