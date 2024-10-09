Rihanna Shines in Dior's J'adore Campaign at Versailles

People, Style & Beauty, People Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty,

Rihanna lights up Versailles in Dior’s latest J’adore campaign, ushering in a new era for the famed fragrance.



“I have always loved this perfume,” says Rihanna of Dior’s (dior.com) iconic fragrance J’adore. “My mother worked in a perfume shop and she used to bring home the testers when they were almost empty. There was always a bottle of J’adore in the house.”

Fast-forward to today, and the modern-day goddess has stepped into the role of the new face of Dior’s J’adore, bringing her unique charisma to the legendary scent. The campaign, captured by Steven Klein at the grand Palace of Versailles, sparkles as a historical alchemy glittering in gold and light. Klein, who previously worked with Rihanna on the “Secret Garden” film, found the nocturnal ambiance of this new campaign to be a rich ground for creativity. “It embodies so much history and the magnitude of French luxury,” Rihanna says of Versailles—a fitting backdrop for a fragrance known for its embodiment of elegance and sophistication. As Rihanna and Klein recount the experience, it’s clear that this campaign is set to be a memorable milestone for Dior, celebrating a fragrance that continues to speak to women across different cultures and generations.

This venture into a world that bridges multiple eras allowed Rihanna to transform into what Klein describes as a living goddess. “Rihanna has something remarkable that exceeds beauty and talent in truly extravagant fashion,” he says. “Her aura is striking; it is as though she comes from another world.” Indeed, in this campaign, Rihanna embodies a queenly persona, aligning perfectly with the noble essence of J’adore, a scent that has captivated women globally.

“J’adore has an aura,” Rihanna says of the unique fragrance. “It expresses a genuine ‘essence.’” The scent, she believes, holds the power to transform, giving women the confidence to reveal their true selves. “It is fresh and sexy at the same time. It is neither too spicy nor too delicate nor too clean.” She notes the power of perfume: “It can give you self-confidence, awaken memories and transport you to a different place. J’adore makes women feel that they can become who they really want to be, deep down inside. It’s magical!”

Rihanna shares that the powerful scent speaks for itself. “You don’t need clothes if you’re wearing J’adore... that’s the outfit,” she says. “Pure gold! Thanks to the legend Francis Kurkdjian.”



