Parties

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
February 26, 2021

How Eric Paskin's Battle with Addiction Inspired His Successful Rehab Center
February 26, 2021

How Top Model Rebecca Mardikes Conquered the Fashion World

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

March 17, 2021

Rihanna Bought a Chic and Private 'Million Dollar Listing' in Beverly Hills
March 15, 2021

Serena Williams Lists $7.5 Million Beverly Hills Property
March 12, 2021

Adam Levine Nabs $22.7 Million Montecito Mansion

Style & Beauty

March 16, 2021

9 Must-Have Fashion Books to Display and Inspire
March 15, 2021

Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish in Gucci and Other Top Looks
March 12, 2021

10 Fantastic Fashion Podcasts to Binge in 2021
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Rihanna Bought a Chic and Private 'Million Dollar Listing' in Beverly Hills

| March 17, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Rihanna bought a home featured on Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing"

"Pour it Up" for Rihanna. The nine-time Grammy-winning singer just found her home sweet home in Beverly Hills.

According to a report by the Dirt, the pop star recently bought a $13.8 million mansion neat Trousdale Estates— her biggest piece of real estate in Los Angeles so far. The 7,600-square-foot estate was rebuilt from its 1930s structure by seller and investor Daniel Starr, whose journey with the home was well-documented as part of the Bravo series Million Dollar Listing. The sleek abode was on the market in 2020 for a short period of time, listing for $15 million.

See also: Serena Williams Lists $7.5 Million Beverly Hills Property

The home offers Rihanna exquisite privacy, hidden behind a wall of tall bushes and big gates. Starr’s remodel features a current L.A. trend: stark white walls with contrasting black accents and parquet floors. The kitchen is complete with two vast marble islands. The main bedroom consists of a large bathroom, walk-in closet, and an outdoor balcony area overlooking the Coldwater Canyon, and the master bath includes an al fresco lounge. The home also has a wet bar and two fireplaces in the living and lounge rooms to boot.

Alongside the mansion, the Fenty Beauty founder has a couple more homes in L.A. She's the proud owner of a Wilshire Corridor condo and a penthouse at The Century tower. She had another home in Hollywood Hills, but after a break-in by a stalker in 2018, she listed the house as a rental.

See also: 9 Must-Have Fashion Books to Display and Inspire

It's been five years since Rihanna released an album, although fans are still playing 2016's Anti on repeat. There have been rumors of a massive reggae LP, but she's mostly kept busy with her fashion and beauty lines. There were recent rumors that she may expand her Fenty empire into the hair care market. Whatever the case, we hope she finds plenty of inspiration in her new Beverly Hills home.

Stunning, modern and chic, you can see pictures of the property and read more about Rihanna’s new mansion via the Dirt.

Photography by: Rowben Lantion/BFA.com

