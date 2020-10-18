Rihanna Bought a Chic and Private 'Million Dollar Listing' in Beverly Hills

| March 17, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

"Pour it Up" for Rihanna. The nine-time Grammy-winning singer just found her home sweet home in Beverly Hills.

According to a report by the Dirt, the pop star recently bought a $13.8 million mansion neat Trousdale Estates— her biggest piece of real estate in Los Angeles so far. The 7,600-square-foot estate was rebuilt from its 1930s structure by seller and investor Daniel Starr, whose journey with the home was well-documented as part of the Bravo series Million Dollar Listing. The sleek abode was on the market in 2020 for a short period of time, listing for $15 million.

The home offers Rihanna exquisite privacy, hidden behind a wall of tall bushes and big gates. Starr’s remodel features a current L.A. trend: stark white walls with contrasting black accents and parquet floors. The kitchen is complete with two vast marble islands. The main bedroom consists of a large bathroom, walk-in closet, and an outdoor balcony area overlooking the Coldwater Canyon, and the master bath includes an al fresco lounge. The home also has a wet bar and two fireplaces in the living and lounge rooms to boot.

Alongside the mansion, the Fenty Beauty founder has a couple more homes in L.A. She's the proud owner of a Wilshire Corridor condo and a penthouse at The Century tower. She had another home in Hollywood Hills, but after a break-in by a stalker in 2018, she listed the house as a rental.

It's been five years since Rihanna released an album, although fans are still playing 2016's Anti on repeat. There have been rumors of a massive reggae LP, but she's mostly kept busy with her fashion and beauty lines. There were recent rumors that she may expand her Fenty empire into the hair care market. Whatever the case, we hope she finds plenty of inspiration in her new Beverly Hills home.

Stunning, modern and chic, you can see pictures of the property and read more about Rihanna’s new mansion via the Dirt.