Ricky Martin To Headline LA Pride in the Park 2024

Decades into his career, Ricky Martin keeps hitting new milestones.

Marking his first-ever headlining Pride performance, the Grammy-winning artist will perform at the 2024 edition of LA Pride in the Park.

“I am thrilled to be headlining LA Pride in the Park because it’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality,” said Martin. “LA Pride is a testament to the power of

community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights. Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose.”

Martin is also the first openly gay Latin artist to headline at Pride in the Park.

“With his electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Ricky Martin has long been an

inspiration to millions around the world,” said Gerald Garth, board president of Christopher Street West Assoc., the LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization that has put on LA Pride for more than 50 years.

“His participation in LA Pride in the Park goes beyond mere entertainment,” Garth continued. “It symbolizes a powerful affirmation of queer Latin identity and a celebration of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. We cannot wait to be ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ while beaming with Pride!”

Both general admission and VIP tickets are now available for the June 8 performance, which will take place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. More performers are to be announced.

This year’s theme, Power in Pride, celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community’s ability to live authentically. Following the June 8 concert, LA Pride Parade will take place on June 9. More information about programming, parking, transportation, vendors and other event details will be released soon.

Sprawling across 20 acres just on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles, last year’s Pride in the Park drew more than 35,000 people over the course of two days.

