Inside the Revolve Festival 2024, Coachella's Most Star-Studded and Stylish Party

By Hannah George By Hannah George | | People Lifestyle Style & Beauty Parties Trends People Feature Lifestyle Feature Travel Style Celebrity Travel & Recreation Community Apple News News and Features Play VIP Section

Celebrities headed to the Parker Palm Springs for the invite-only affair during weekend one of Coachella.

Ludacris; photo by Marc Patrick & Jason Sean Weiss/BFA



For the seventh year, Revolve—the online premium lifestyle retailer—returned to the desert for the brand’s invite-only festival, featuring its own curated lineup of artists, sponsors and activations. The midcentury modern Parker Palm Springs provided the perfect setting for the event, filled with fashionable celebs and y2k performers, including Sean Paul, T-Pain, Nina Sky and Ludacris.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev; photo by Marc Patrick & Jason Sean Weiss/BFA

This year’s Revolve Festival felt intimate, with a much smaller guest list than usual in this uniquely private setting. Celebrities outfitted in pieces found on Revolve, including Emma Roberts, Cole Sprouse, Nina Dobrev, Sean White, Lili Reinhart, Natalia Bryant, and more dazzled upon arrival. Revolve founders and CEOs Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas made appearances at the event alongside chief brand officer Raissa Gerona, who looked stunning in a pink-feathered one-piece.

CBO of Revolve Raissa Gerona; photo by Marc Patrick & Jason Sean Weiss/BFA

Style-wise, guests couldn’t go wrong with any fashion choice—from lace, fringe and cowboy boots to pinstripes, prints, glitter and anything in between. Megan Fox was spotted strutting through the crowds with her showstopping electric blue locks, while Taylor Hill channeled the essence of spring in a light pink midi dress. Amelia Gray Hamlin rocked a pair of Sam Edelman black Colin loafers, Ari Fournier went casual in EB Denim Rizu shorts, and Evan Mock completed his laidback look with a Revolve x Wahine Ringer T-shirt.

Cole Sprouse & Ari Fournier, both wearing outfits from Revolve; photo by Araya Doheny/ Getty

Taylor Hill; photo by Araya Doheny/ Getty

During the five-hour festival, attendees could be found watching live performances, grabbing drinks from 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s new vodka soda brand, Sprinter, and exploring eye-catching activations from rhode, Supergoop!, Quay Eyewear, PF Flyers and more. Raising Cane’s, Yeastie Boys and Mr. Charlies were making rounds with their most popular menu items for those feeling hungry.

Megan Fox; photo by Marc Patrick & Jason Sean Weiss/ BFA

Most guests ended up at the main stage to listen to the lineup of iconic early 2000s artists. Sean Paul performed with backup dancers, T-Pain belted the lyrics to his hit single “Bartender,” and Ludacris ended the afternoon with a highly anticipated set, playing “Baby,” “Break Your Heart,” and many more of his well-known records.

T-Pain; photo by Marc Patrick & Jason Sean Weiss/ BFA

From start to finish, groups trickled in and were in no rush to leave. Even after all of the artists wrapped up their sets, guests got in the last of their photos, grabbed extra freebies for the road and made plans to keep the party going afterward.

Guests gather around the stage at the Revolve Festival 2024; photo by Marc Patrick & Jason Sean Weiss/ BFA

Just as Coachella-goers wait the entire year in excitement for their next unforgettable desert experience, A-listers eagerly await a coveted invite to the Revolve Festival—a chance to show off their personal style and rub shoulders with familiar faces while celebrating the notable e-tailer. To shop the festival collection, head to The Revolve Festival Shop here from now through summer.