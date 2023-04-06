Where To Eat Before Going To The Forum

By: Andrea Ornelas, Tierra Booth By: Andrea Ornelas, Tierra Booth | | Culture Food & Drink

Don't let pre-concert jitters get the best of you. Chill before your big night out at The Forum with these delicious restaurants whether you're looking for a vegan-friendly meal, a fun happy hour at the bar, Mexican cuisine and more.

Sunday Gravy

Website / 1122 Centinela Ave 90302

Sunday Gravy is a family-owned business that specializes in locally made fresh pasta for those craving Italian cuisine in the Inglewood area. Be sure to try out some of its signature dishes, such as its meatball sub or shrimp fra diavolo pasta.

Two Hommes

Website / 902 N La Brea Ave 90302

Two Hommes is an Afro-centric eatery that serves special dishes like garlic noodles, lamb chops, passion fruit ceviche and its Jollof platter. It also has handcrafted drinks, including its strawberry guava beverage that will keep you refreshed.

Daily Grill

Website / 5410 W Century Blvd 90045

Located along Century Boulevard, Daily Grill is a great hotspot for those looking for a quick place to grab food when running to the Forum. It has tons of options to keep your cravings satisfied, such as loaded mac and cheese, cheeseburger sliders, a French dip and much more.

1010 Wine & Events

Website / 1010 N La Brea Ave 90302

1010 Wine is Inglewood’s first and only wine bar. Its upscale and classy ambiance is the perfect setting for meeting up with friends before heading out to the Forum and kicking off your night on the town. In addition to a hearty lineup of dishes like pesto linguine, ribeye and shrimp and risotto, it also serves the largest selection of black-owned wines in California.

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen

Website / 202 E Manchester Blvd 90301

Dulan’s specializes in soul food and has been serving up delicious traditional dishes cafeteria-style since 1999. While visiting, having a taste of its signature fried chicken, smothered pork chops or its short ribs is a must!

JW Steakhouse

Website / 5855 W Century Blvd 90045

When in search of a pre-show steakhouse experience, JW Steakhouse is the way to go. The LAX-adjacent restaurant offers a delectable fare for guests with made-to-order, locally sourced steaks and an array of seafood specialties. It is known for its notable taste and bold flavors that will leave you coming back for more.

Hangar 18 Bar + Kitchen

Website / 5855 W Century Blvd 90045

Hangar 18 is good for meeting up before or after a concert with a closing time of midnight all week long. Get the night started with handcrafted cocktails and yummy food or wrap up an evening with signature dishes, such as the big bacon burger, grilled shrimp tacos or pan roasted salmon.

Calo Kitchen

Website/ 2191B Rosecrans Ave 90245

Calo Kitchen is an authentic Mexican restaurant made up of three generations of family recipes and cooking. At Calo Kitchen, you’re guaranteed to have a good time under its vibrant atmosphere and selection of 100+ sipping tequilas to try from.

Martin 's Cocina y Cantina

Website/ 162 N La Brea Ave 90301

Serving modern Mexican cuisine with a full-service restaurant and lounge is Martin’s Cocina y Cantina. Begin the nightlife with a mood-lifting atmosphere and live music from beautiful mariachi serenades. While you’re there fill up on equites, calamari or baja style tacos, be sure to also order a round of fresh margaritas rimmed with chamoy and tajin.

Post and Beam

Website / 3767 Santa Rosalia Dr 90008

For a laidback evening before an event at The Forum, Post and Beam is the go to spot. It features a warm-hued dining room with lots of nviting space accompanied by live music and smooth tracks.

Stuff I Eat

Website/ 114 N Market St. 90301

For vegan friendly options, Stuff I Eat is the place for a wide selection of authentic quality vegan meals. Stuff I Eat is exactly how it sounds. The incredibly outgoing owner and head chef Babette Davis has curated a creative menu for everyone to enjoy just how she does.

The Nile Bar

Website/ 207 S Market St 90301

For a hyped up game plan, kick off the night at The Nile Bar. Enjoy happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m with $2 off every drink, nachos and Nile sliders of your choice plus immaculate music and vibes.

After eating at one of these fine places, you’'ll definitely feel ready to take on a night of dancing and singing along to your favorite artist’s songs. And if you're already planning for more evenings of concerts, musicals and basketball games, be sure to check out where to eat before a night at The Hollywood Bowl, Crypto.com Arena or The Rose Bowl.

