By: Kennedy Zak, Haley Bosselman By: Kennedy Zak, Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink

Mr. T

What better way to kick off your night of theatrics at Pantages Theatre than enjoying an amazing meal? Here are 17 incredible restaurants right near Pantages so you can fill up on great food before filling up on musical theater.

Fabiolus Cucina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabiolus Cucina (@fabioluscucina)

Website/ 6270 Sunset Blvd 90028

Just an eight minute walk from the Pantages Theatre, Fabiolus Cucina serves delicious Italian cuisine in upscale indoor and outdoor settings. With pizza, pasta, seafood and steak, Fabiolus Cucina has plenty of options for a great meal before enjoying a night of theater. Try out the truffle ravioli made with both black and white truffle for a rich and flavorful dish.

Grandmaster Recorders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grandmaster Recorders (@grandmaster_recorders)

Website/ 1518 N Cahuenga Blvd 90028

Formerly the place where iconic artists recorded their music, Grandmaster Recorders is now an eccentric restaurant serving Italian-Australian fusion. Packed with history of the music industry and old Hollywood, Grandmaster Recorders is a great spot to grab a bite before seeing a show at Pantages Theatre which is only a nine minute walk away.

Saint Felix Hollywood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Felix Hollywood (@stfelixhwd)

Website/ 1602 N Cahuenga Blvd 90028

Only about a five minute walk from Pantages, Saint Felix in Hollywood offers an extensive menu guaranteed to satisfy your pre-show dining needs. From American classics like braised beef short ribs and sliders to nachos and ceviche, Saint Felix is another amazing spot to hit near the theater. Plus, it has great signature cocktails, like the Firecracker made with muddled jalapéno, lime, fresh grapefruit juice, cranberry and grapefruit vodka.

Mama Shelter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mama Shelter Los Angeles (@mamashelterla)

Website/ 6500 Selma Ave 90028

Run to Mama Shelter for breathtaking sunset views or to be cozied up at a table ahead of your musical experience. Either way, you’re in for a delightful meal of California favorites like Le Royale Burger, Mushroom Risotto and Petite Filet Mignon and spirited cocktails, such as the vegan-friendly take on the espresso martini (Wake Me Up) or the grapefruit-focused Ocaso.

Mr. T

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. T Los Angeles (@mrtlarestaurant)

Website/ 953 N Sycamore Ave 90038

Even if Moulin Rouge isn’t in town, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little bit of Paris in L.A. The Sycamore District hotspot’s original location is in the City of Lights and treats eaters to menu of global flavors brought to life through French culinary techniques. Be sure to consider The “Uni,” steak frites and Mr. T Mac N Cheese.

Tonchin Ramen LA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tonchin Los Angeles (@tonchinlosangeles)

Website/ 5665 Melrose Ave 90038

If you’re adjacent to Larchmont Village or simply want ramen, Tonchin Ramen LA is the place to be. It’s just far enough from the theater that you’ll be away from Hollywood Boulevard chaos, but you’ll close enough to savor over a meal of wings, ramen, shaved ice and other tasty eats at leisure.

Stout Burgers & Beers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stout Burgers & Beers (@stoutburgers)

Website/ 1544 N Cahuenga Blvd 90028

The Hollywood location of this local burger chain makes for a quick, casual meal just a stone’s throw from the Pantages. You’ll be impressed by the wide variety of innovative burgers, like the blue cheese and bacon Stout, mushroom-loaded Truffle Shuffle and egg-topped The Morning After,

Sightglass Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sightglass Coffee (@sightglass)

Website/ 7051 Willoughby Ave 90038

The San Francisco-native establishment offers Angelenos a bakery and all-day restaurant right in the Sycamore District, making it the perfect spot for a quick pick-me-up coffee before an evening show or a laidback bite to eat following a matinee. Consider the breakfast burrito, grilled cheese with a cup of soup, striped bass ceviche or meatball sandwich.

Lemon Grove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lemongrovelosangeles

Website/ 1717 Vine ST 90028

Perhaps the closest restaurant to the Pantages on this list, the Lemon Grove may be in closer proximity to the theater than most Hollywood parking lots. Even better, The Atser rooftop restaurant and bar guarantees impeccable city views, a spirited ambiance and a menu inspired by the city’s melting pot of cultures.

Providence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Providence (@providencela)

Website/ 5955 Melrose Ave 90038

Guarantee that your evening out on the town is a superbly special night by starting with a dining experience at Providence before heading to the Pantages (Just be sure to get a reservation close to openig to make it to theater on time). For nearly 20 years, chef Michael Cimarusti has proven the seafood fine dining destination’s awarding of two Michelin stars night after night. Providence’s unparalleled craftsmanship, elegant revamped dining room and exquisite tasting menu make for a one-of-a-kind experience.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'antica Pizzeria da Michele | Hollywood (@damichelela)

Website/ 1534 N McCadden Pl 90028

If you’re in the mood to load up on pizza, set your sight hardly a mile from the Pantages. L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele serves up authentic Neapolitan pizza in a spacious oasis-like setting of neutral tones and lush greenery. But you’ll also want to order plenty of other dishes alongside the pizza. Be sure to also load up on the zucchini flowers, meatballs, Caesar salad and a host of pasta, like the cacio e pepe and Pappardelle Genovese.

Petit Trois

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petit Trois (@petittroisla)

Website/ 718 N Highland Ave 90038

Satisfy your French food craving just two miles from the Pantages. You’ll walk into the theater lobby satisfied from feasting over French onion soup, escargots, warm goat cheese salad, duck confit, mussels and more.

Gwen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen (@gwenla)

Website/ 6600 Sunset Blvd 90028

When you’re looking to make it a special night, but prefer steak, secure a reservation at Gwen. The Michelin-starred restaurant operates on fire-based cooking techniques to present the city’s most decadent tomahawk steaks, pork chops, scallops and ribeye, which are complemented by orders of oysters, duck fat potatoes, shishito peppers and other rich bites.

Ka’teen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KA'TEEN (@kateen_la)

Website/ 6516 Selma Ave 90028

Rendezvous from Hollywood buzz with just a ten-minute walk to or from Ka’teen. The Tommie Hollywood serves brunch and dinner menus influenced by the Yucatán Peninsula, which can also be seen by the Tulum-inspired space.

Gunsmoke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gunsmoke Restaurant (@gunsmoke.la)

Website/ 1550 N El Centro Ave 90028

Serving creative Japanese American dishes like the local tuna which comes with country smoked ham and gnocco fritto, Gunsmoke is all about boldness and exploration. So if you’re feeling adventurous before seeing a show at Pantages Theatre, check out Gunsmoke—just a seven minute walk away.

Tao Asian Bistro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAO Asian Bistro (@taola)

Website/ 6421 Selma Ave 90028

With locations all over the world, it is no secret that Tao Asian Bistro offers delicious Asian-inspired bites. Just under a 10 minute walk from Pantages Theatre, Tao in Hollywood delivers tasty dishes like their chicken satay, lobster wontons, barbecue duck fried rice and more. Be sure to grab a lychee martini while you’re there for the perfect pre-show cocktail.

Osteria Mozza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osteria Mozza (@osteriamozza)

Website/ 6602 Melrose Ave 90038

About an 8 min drive from Pantages, Osteria Mozza combines rustic charm with modern sleekness to provide a wonderful dining experience. With delicious pastas options like the gnocchi with duck ragú and a mozzarella tasting appetizer, this restaurant is the perfect place to start out a glamorous night of theater.

Make a whole night out of your Pantages excursion by dining at one of these lovely restaurants beforehand. And if you're already planning for more evenings of concerts, musicals and basketball games, be sure to check out where to eat before a night at The Hollywood Bowl or Crypto.com Arena.

See also: How Chef Michael Cimarusti Crafted a Fine Dining Legacy at Providence