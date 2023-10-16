You Can Experience Reese's Book Club In Real Life— But Only For A Limited Time

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Lifestyle

Since 2017, Reese Witherspoon’s official book club has rocked the worlds of entertainment and suburban book clubs alike.

Titles like Little Fires Everywhere, Daisy Jones & The Six, Romantic Comedy, The Guest List and more have not only become best sellers and the hardest books to secure from the local library, but they’ve gone on to become some of the year’s most talked about TV shows (which were developed by none other than Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine).

To say the least, to entrust Witherspoon in a delightful read is always a good call. And now you can experience her book club in person.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with Reese’s Book Club to debut the first-ever Reese’s Book Club x Sheraton Lobby Library in Los Angeles. An initiative under the new program Gatherings by Sheraton, it will later make its way to Toronto and London, and the series will feature book tours, signings, a lineup of books and emerging and renowned women authors from RBC’s network.

“At Hello Sunshine, we believe that books bond us‚— they have the incredible power to connect people across borders, cultures and experiences. The power of storytelling to inspire and connect a community is at the foundation of Reese’s Book Club and we’re thrilled to partner with Sheraton Hotels & Resorts on this special program and continue to unite global communities and inspire conversation through the joy of reading,” said Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden. “We’re excited to see how a shared love for books will create meaningful moments and lasting connections in Sheraton lobbies around the world.”

Between now and Nov. 12, Angelenos can pop into the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles and be immersed in the world of Reese’s Book Club. Alongside enjoying the RBC-curated library, there will be a happy hour event on Oct. 21; a Halloween bookmark-making class on Oct. 30 and a morning of complimentary coffee, tea and light bites on Nov. 3.

“Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, with its rich legacy, has always stood as a place where communities come together, and Gatherings by Sheraton is an extension of that ethos,” said Amanda Nichols, the global brand leader of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts. “Given our commitment to being ‘The World’s Gathering Place,’ we’re excited to partner with Reese’s Book Club, the internet’s biggest book club. Through books, we dream; through travel, we live those dreams. Now, guests and book enthusiasts from every corner of the globe can come together at Sheraton and create new stories, connections and memories.”

Sheraton Grand Los Angeles is located at 711 S Hope St 90017

