Shop Alicia Silverstone's Christian Siriano-Curated Wardrobe From Rakuten's 'Clueless' Super Bowl Commercial

Did you see the Clueless themed Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten?

Alicia Silverstone was back as the iconic Cher Horowitz, dressed to impress in an updated version of her signature yellow-plaid suit. She recreated a few of the 1995 film’s most memorable scenes, including an in-class debate session where, in this version, she argued against Amber (played by returning cast mate Elisa Donovan) that "fiscally responsible shopping" is not an oxymoron.

Fan-favorite designer and true friend of Silverstone, Christian Siriano, made a cameo in the spot, because he was the one who created the updated looks. Now, you can actually enter to win that plaid suit and three others in an exciting giveaway, and you can also shop a Clueless-inspired wardrobe, curated by Siriano, on the Rakutan website.

Models show off Siriano's Clueless-inspired designs after walking the runway at NYFW

"I'm such a big fan of Clueless, and Alicia is one of my dear friends, so imagining the 2023 version of her most iconic look in Clueless for Rakuten’s ad was a dream come true," Siriano says. "I hope the joy I felt going back in time with Alicia on set shines through in my picks for ‘The Not-So-Clueless Edit,' and that everyone feels inspired to live out their wildest Clueless closet dreams."

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers cash back and rewards. Its 30-second "Not So Clueless” campaign ad ran during the first quarter of the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 12, and highlighted the savings that shoppers can avail when using the platform.

Siriano’s Clueless-inspired looks debuted on his show at New York Fashion Week: The Shows. The campaign taps into nostalgia for 1990s pop culture, including the reunion between Silverstone and Donovan, where Cher tackles the topic of "why everyone should shop Rakuten for the greatest savings."

Silverstone’s character wins the debate, thanks to Rakutan’s cash back program.

Other well-known settings from the film appear throughout the ad, including the mansion where Cher lived with her father, which features an even-more technologically-advanced closet system than the one in the ‘90s film, and Cher's vehicle of choice, which is now an electric Jeep.

"I think most of us would agree that 'Cher' is one of film history's most iconic shoppers,” Silverstone says, “so when Rakuten approached me to reprise the role for their Super Bowl spot, I thought it was a great idea. Cher was always figuring out how to get what she wanted in the most clever ways, so I think Rakuten would really appeal to her—getting cash back for doing her favorite activity. I imagine her running to her dad to boast about how much she saved and declaring 'as If' when asked if she ever shopped without using Rakuten."

The "Not So Clueless" campaign was developed by Rakuten's in-house marketing team and directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Oscar-nominated film and TV directors. The ad was produced by Furlined, an award-winning Santa Monica-based production company, and lensed by Bill Pope, A.S.C., the Director of Photography for the original Clueless film.

"As we set out to make our second Super Bowl campaign, we knew we needed a big breakthrough idea that telegraphed shopping,” says Vicki McRae, Senior Vice President of Brand, Creative and Communications at Rakuten. “When we saw the concept for 'Not So Clueless,' we immediately loved how clearly it communicated that Rakuten is the place to save when shopping, while also tapping into the hyper-relevance of current '90s trends in culture.”

Rakutan members can now enter to win the four looks featured in the “Not So Clueless” commercial via the "Christian Siriano x Rakuten Giveaway.” Meanwhile, everyone can shop Siriano’s curated, Clueless-inspired looks in the “Not-So-Clueless Edit” category on the platform’s website.

This story was written with the help of Chat GPT.