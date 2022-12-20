PXG Embarks On First-Ever Apparel Collab With Nick Jonas

By: Amy Rosner By: Amy Rosner | | Lifestyle

PXG, a leading manufacturer in the golf equipment and apparel space, embarks on its first-ever collaboration with global popstar and fellow “golf aficionado,” Nick Jonas.

With Bob and Renee Parsons at the helm, PXG is continuing to disrupt the golf apparel industry with groundbreaking technology and clothing that is both stylish and performative.

The forward-thinking and fashionable collection of golf-inspired apparel, hats, bags, socks, and slides, “deliver performance, comfort, and style, on the course or anywhere you play.”

“This collection is a true collaboration between Renee and me, we both share the same passion for golf and fashion, and we wanted this to be apparent in the capsule,” said Nick Jonas.

“The group of styles are trend-driven, sporty, and technical and have the same unique edge and boldness that I infuse in all my projects."

The PXG x NJ Collection offers on-trend, impeccably detailed, ultra-high-quality, and unbelievably comfortable golf clothing and accessories that will exceed the performance and style expectations of golfers and anyone else who wants to play - and look their best, the release discloses.

The limited-edition collection includes 15 apparel styles and nine accessories that are available at PXG.com and in PXG stores

To celebrate the launch of the capsule, PXG hosted pop-up events in New York City and Los Angeles.

The NYC event was modeled after the Scottsdale National Golf Course, which shares ownership with PXG.

Visitors were able to “book a tee time” to access the exclusive event, which featured a moderated conversation with Nick and Renee about all things golf.

We had the wonderful opportunity of sitting down with Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel, to discuss how PXG is boldly blurring the lines between sport and fashion.

Q: This is the brand's first-ever collaboration! Can you talk a little bit about what inspired this collaboration and why you chose Nick Jonas to do this with?

A: Absolutely! PSG is more than just a golf equipment or apparel company. We’re a lifestyle brand and an experiential brand at heart. How the collaboration came about was very organic and authentic. Nick and I have known each other for about three years. He's an avid golfer, I'm an avid golfer, and we both love fashion. He's also a member of our golf club in Scottsdale, so we’ve gotten to know each other over the years. We started talking last year about golf fashion, and how there’s still a little bit of a gap out there in terms of fashionable and performative apparel for golf.

The collection harkens back to a little bit more of a 50s vibe, in a retro but modern way. Certainly modern, performative materials for golf. And so, you'll see higher-waisted pleated pants, tapered sweaters, and beautiful details on our polos. We did 15 pieces of apparel, and then we have also ventured into our first-time-ever footwear. I’ve always wanted to do something in footwear, and I always was hopeful to do it in a collaborative style. So to do it with Nick Jonas is just beyond amazing.

Q: In terms of collaborations, how do you determine if it's a smart, mutually beneficial partnership?

A: You always have to go with your gut. It’s really about the relationship and the rapport that you have with that individual. I think it has to be somebody who already loves your brand and is affiliated with it. Nick was already playing PXG golf clubs and wearing the apparel. Ultimately, you have to start with somebody that’s already a fan of what you do, and the rest just comes naturally.

Q: How how do you stay authentic to your brand's roots while continuing to evolve and embarking on these types of collaborations?

A: I think you always have to stay true to yourself, of course. Our brand DNA is certainly a little bit edgier in all that we do both on the apparel and equipment side. Black, white, and gray are very much at the core of our brand. It’s either black or white- it’s either the best or it's not. But with fashion, of course, you infuse a little bit of color and make it fun.

So, with the Nick Jonas collaboration, it's predominantly black and white, but it's done in a different and more interesting way with Nick's specific touches. We’ve also infused some pops of color, some cobalt blue, and bright yellow. And it's a little bit more poppy and fun, and definitely, a more sporty feeling. When you look at the pieces, you can visualize yourself on the course or off the course. It’s really multifunctional for all aspects of your life.

Q: You were mentioning fashion versus performative. How do you successfully blend the two?

A: You have to meet in the middle. And while that’s the challenge, that’s also where it gets super fun. I certainly love to play golf, but I also love fashion. So, right now, I'm wearing all PXG apparel. But you can wear it with Prada boots, or golf shoes. That’s always the key. I look at trends and the runway, and I’m inspired by street-style pop culture.

I then take those inspiring images and what's happening in the world and apply them with the materials, the details, and the functionality, so that you could wear it on the course. You start with the inspiration and then build it so that it can be functional. That’s really how we do it with all of our products from start to finish, especially with the Nick Jonas collection.

Q: How are you hoping Nick is going to use his platform to leverage the collaboration?

A: He’s definitely already done so, and will continue to on social media, of course. He has quite a few followers, and he’s really engaging with a new audience for PXG. We were hoping to tap into his demographic, since he’s got a vast followership with a pretty wide span of ages. So, we want to tap into a customer that may have not heard of PXG or may not be golfers, but will be drawn to the brand because of Nick’s involvement.

Q: In a very, saturated market, how does your brand stand out?

A: Again, any brand needs to stay true to itself. And it starts with good products, as well. If you make the very best products, that will win any day. I certainly feel that we do both on the equipment and the apparel side. We don't sacrifice quality or performance for anything. In other words, if something isn't up to our standards, which are very high, it doesn't get produced, whether it's a golf club or a polo. And so, I think first and foremost, when you stay true to that, you succeed, right?

People appreciate the quality because it shows through. Our products are authentic. You can sell a product once, but if it doesn't live up to the hype, you won't buy it again. So we're in it for the long haul. We’re really designing the quality materials, fabrics, and products that people want to buy again and again.

Our style also is different for golf. When we entered the market, we really didn't there was anything else like it. We’re definitely modern, and edgy. The fit is a bit more flattering, and we fit a variety of shapes and sizes. It’s beautiful stretch materials, and very comfortable. So when you look at our pieces, you can tell it’s PXG.

Q: If you could describe your brand in one word, what would it be?

A: Disruptive.

Q: What is your favorite piece from the collection?

A: Well, of course, I love the slides. They’re great, comfortable, and unisex. And of course, it’s our first venture into footwear so that’s exciting. In terms of apparel, I love the short sleeve knitted polo. It’s white with black stripes across the chest and shoulders, and super cute and flattering. It’s one of Nick’s favorites, too! It’s a beautiful knit, very lightweight, and you could definitely play golf in it as well as just wear it out.

Q: Do you see yourselves doing more collaborations in the future?

A: I’d like to think so, yes! We've had such a smooth, wonderful working relationship with Nick. It's been a dream collaboration, frankly, so we’re very lucky that our first collaboration was with somebody that is easy to work with. He is really so amazing, down-to-earth, creative, and thoughtful. So, if we could continue to work with partners like him, we definitely want to do it again because it's been such a great experience. Never say never! It’s just a matter of time because it does take a long time to perfect something.

Q: Can you talk a bit about the creation process?

A: As I mentioned, we started about a year ago in Scottsdale, Arizona where we are based. Nick is a member of our golf club there, so we all met at the clubhouse, and had a collaborative working session. He shared his ideas, his thoughts, his inspiration, what he’s liking in fashion, etc. The logo was really important, so that's where it started, and then we started thinking about the specific pieces.

We would say ok, we think this many in terms of products in each category, but then Nick really drove the design aspect of the process. Our team interpreted his ideas, and then put forth designs for his approval. That process took about three and a half months altogether.

Afterward, we went to factory and production, and then we did sampling. Sampling takes at least two months, since you’re touching, feeling, and tweaking things along the way. And then final samples. That entire process takes up to just nine months. It’s crazy! And then, of course, we make our commitment to what we’re going to buy. And so that happens usually about five months prior to launch. And here we are!

Q: How does your brand, and this collaboration in general, embody ‘Modern Luxury?’

A: I think it’s the perfect name, Modern Luxury, and definitely embodies PXG as well. Especially on the soft goods, and the apparel side of the accessories. We always strive to be on the cutting edge of modernity, especially in golf, because it’s traditionally stayed a more classic and conservative space. And we’ve never looked at ourselves that way, or compared ourselves to others in the space.

So it's more about who we are and our point of view, which is always looking ahead, always looking forward. And yet, I would say a lot of our customers would say that PXG apparel is also very luxurious. We use the very finest of fabrics, most of them from Italy. When you touch our polos, for example, they just feel different. The differences are subtle but very powerful. So yes, I would say modern luxury definitely embodies PXG.

