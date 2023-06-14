Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Best 2023 Red-Carpet Looks

By Jenna Schwartz By Jenna Schwartz | | People Style & Beauty



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the global premiere of Citadel in London; photo by Scott Garfitt/ Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hit the red carpet with a bang this year, making fashion statements at events from the Met Gala to her Citadel global press run. Here are 12 of her best looks from 2023.

1- South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned at the second annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9 in this white two-piece outfit with a feather jacket by Falguni Shane Peacock and jewelry from Bulgari.

2- Launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

For the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai on April 1, she wore an upcycled vintage look created by Amit Aggarwal with a 65-year-old vintage saree.

3- Citadel Photocall in India

When she kicked off the Citadel press tour in Mumbai, India on April 3, she picked this metallic dress with a deep V and black bow.

4- Citadel Premiere in India

For the premiere of the Amazon series Citadel on April 4 in Mumbai, India, she showed some leg in this light blue Versace dress with jewelry from Bulgari.

5- Citadel Global Premiere

Chopra Jonas stunned in this red strapless Vivienne Westwood dress with Bulgari jewels for the global premiere of Citadel in Covent Garden on April 18 in London, England. Her clutch is Tyler Ellis and she wore Louboutin shoes.

6- Citadel Premiere in Rome

She wore this green feathery Valentino number with Bulgari jewels at the premiere of Citadel at Space Cinema Moderno Roma on April 21 in Rome, Italy.

7- Los Angeles Red Carpet And Fan Screening For Prime Video's Citadel

At the Los Angeles red carpet and fan screening for Prime Video's Citadel on April 25 in Los Angeles, Chopra Jonas chose this fuchsia asymmetrical silk dress.

8- The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

She donned Valentino and Bulgari for the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City.

9- MET Gala After-Party

Then, she switched into this red shirt dress and tie for the after-party.

10- Love Again New York Screening

She chose this voluminous powder blue dress by Nina Ricci for the Love Again New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 3 in New York City.

11- Love Again After-Party

She changed into this light pink Sportmax dress with cut-outs for the after-party. She accessorized with a pink heart-shaped bag from Judith Leiber and jewels from Bulgari.

12- Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry Event

Chopra Jonas wore this red two-piece by Miss Sohee with D’accori shoes, and of course, Bulgari jewels, for the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice on May 16.

