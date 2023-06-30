Princess Diana's Iconic Black Sheep Sweater To Be Auctioned Off This Fall

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Princess Diana's famous "black sheep" sweater could be yours—for a price.

The iconic piece of fashion, created by Warm & Wonderful and worn by the royal to a polo match in 1981,will be auctioned off this fall by Sotheby's.

"From her early years as a shy and reserved royal to her later years as a confident and independent woman, Princess Diana’s fashion choices broke the mold by reflecting the changing social climate and embracing evolving perceptions of femininity. By combining high-end designer pieces with more attainable everyday apparel, Diana’s style led to a wave of imitation and admiration—which remains steadfast to this day—leaving an indelible mark on the fashion world and solidifying the Princess as an icon in fashion history. This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion. It’s an honor to offer this historic sweater in our inaugural Fashion Icons auction, placing it in dialogue with other memorable and culturally important items of clothing," Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby's global head of fashion and accessories said in a statement.

The sweater is expected to fetch between $50K and $80K. The auction takes place this September in New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys)