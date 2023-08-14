Major Watch Collection Hits eBay With Timepieces Owned By Prince, Steve Martin And More Celebs

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Watches & Jewelry People

You can’t be as funky as Prince, but you can get a piece of his inimitable style—and that’s just the beginning.

eBay is giving you a chance to snag a bit of cool from the Purple One, as well as iconic comedian Steve Martin, classic Hollywood starlet Greta Garbo, music’s Kenny Rogers and more, as part of an ongoing collection that puts luxury timepieces owned by superstars on sale now.

Longtime eBay seller Paul Hoyt, known online as the Connoisseur of Time, just activated one of the most star-studded collections of watches you can imagine. We’re sharing links and images to all the watches below.

The sale runs now through Sunday, Aug. 20, and it’s not an auction but a real set sale, so act fast!

Krieger Stainless Steel chronograph, owned by Kenny Rogers and available on eBay.

Listed at $3,995, this is a subtle yet sumptuous piece for the adventurer out there. It features three faces that keep time in hours, minutes and subsidiary seconds in beautiful gold and fun-metal detail.

1934 Fine Swiss SS Travel Watch, owned by Steve Martin and available on eBay.

You don’t have to be a Jerk or even a “wild and crazy guy” to get your hands on this beautiful travel watch. You just need $2,695 and to have the same style as Steve Martin. The silver square features bold, blocky numerals and an Art Deco design.

1960's Bulova Accutron Desk Watch, owned by Greta Garbo and available on eBay.

A classic for a classic, this gold piece is listed at $2,895 and is meant not for your wrist but for your desk. It was originally made in Switzerland in the 1960s, and it's sure to spark a conversation.

Versace Medusa, owned by Prince and available on eBay.

Listed at $11,995, this beautiful gold and black piece features the Versace Medusa head as the clock face.

Vintage Piaget, owned by Siegfried & Roy and available on eBay.

Go right over the top with this showstopping vintage Piaget, listed at $9,995. You can’t miss the fact that it belonged to Vegas icon Roy Horn, because his face is right on it!

1960's Asprey Baume & Mercer, worn by Jerry Lewis and available on eBay.

For just $795, this gold-plated alarm pocket watch used by Jerry Lewis can bring a bit of timeless bling to your collection. The original "King of Comedy" was a frequent collaborator of Dean Martin's, and this watch comes with all its original parts and its original carrying bag.

That right there is a star-studded selection, but there are even more celebrity timepieces available via Paul Hoyt’s full eBay listing. Check online for watches from Betty White, Martin Sheen, Loretta Young, more watches from the collection of Siegfried and Roy, and more!