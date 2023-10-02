Everything You Need To Know About Pink's Sofi Stadium Show

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Feature

Before we do a full nosedive into fall, everyone’s favorite high-flying popstar is holding one more summer extravaganza. On Oct. 5, Pink’s Summer Carnival 2023 will arrive at Sofi Stadium. Read on for everything you need to know about the show.

How To Park

Getting to Sofi Stadium starts your concert day process, so lay the groundwork by setting a plan now for your arrival. First, give yourself cushion time for traffic immediately around the stadium, not to mention the rest of your route. Next, you’ll be happy to know there are plenty of parking options. Choose between stadium parking, which you can purchase ahead of the show, or or a nearby parking lot. You can also take the metro or be dropped off or elect a rideshare service. If you opt for rideshare, just be sure to be dropped off on the northbound curb lane on Kareem Court, which drivers must access Kareem Court via westbound Pincay Drive. For pickup, drivers should head to Kareem Court and Manchester Boulevard. Other transportation options include the City of Inglewood-operated Park and Ride program and Torrance Transit.

Bag Policy

While clear bags are ultimately the way to go, small clutches are O.K. if its 4”x 6” or smaller. If you need a bigger bag, just be sure it’s not bigger than 12" x 6" x 12” and that it is made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. Alternatively, you can bring a one-gallon plastic freezer bag. Also of note, you’re allowed to bring in one factory-sealed 20-ounce (or less) water bottle. It may be cooling down, but staying hydrated at a concert is always of prime importance.

Tickets

Leave the printed tickets at home: Sofi only accepts mobile tickets. You’ll need to have your ticket ready to go on your phone, so be sure to add it to your mobile wallet before you leave the house when you still have access to stable Wi-Fi.

The Openers

Pink is bringing the party, and that means plenty of her other favorite artists. You can expect a number of great sets before she hits the stage from DJ Kid Cut Up, Grouplove and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. It all starts at 6: 30 p.m.

The Setlist

At other shows during the tour, Pink has generally hit the stage around 9 p.m. (with the start times ranging from about 8:55 to 9:15 p.m.) and the performance has ended around 11 p.m. In other words, you can expect about two hours of dancing to about 25 of Pink’s greatest hits, covers and more.

Sofi Stadium is located at 1001 Stadium Dr 90301.

