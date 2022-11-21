Pharrell Williams' Billionaire Boys Club Unveils Todd James Capsule Collection For Art Basel 2022

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Things in Miami are heating up in preparation for this year’s Art Week, but you don’t have to be in the 305 to get a taste of the drip.

Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club Icecream fashion and lifestyle brand teamed with celebrated New York City graffiti artist Todd James on a special-edition Art Basel capsule collection of stylish streetwear and home goods.

It’s a vibrant and colorful set of pieces, and it’s available in-store at BBC’s flagship store in Miami’s Wynwood art district as well as online, starting Thursday, Dec. 1.

James is the perfect artist to collaborate with Williams’ brand. BBC Icecream has always been a blend of punky skateboard style with cartoonish cool, representing the Grammy-winning producer’s own background and his fun-loving approach.

For this collection, James reimagines the brand’s classic logos, originally designed by graphic designer Sk8thing in the early 2000s. The updated designs pop bright against black fabric, making a bold and whimsical statement on a varsity jacket and matching mesh set, tees, hoodies, a trucker hat, a skate deck and a super-cute cookie jar.

A full-on celebration is planned for the official launch at the Wynwood flagship store. James will be on hand to do his thing, creating a mural on the side of the store in front of the crowd. Those in attendance will have the first chance to nab a piece of the collection, so they can look stylish for the rest of Art Week celebrations.

Because Williams is always looking to the future, the on-site mural will also include an AR component, so definitely stop by if you’re in the Wynwood area.

The in-store launch event runs from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 1; and the collection will go live on the BBC Icecream online store that day, too.

Everything in this collection looks super fun and comfortable; an effortless cool for those who aren’t afraid to be different. See more of the BBC x Todd James Capsule Collection below, and shop the full set at bbcicecream.com.