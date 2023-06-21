Pharrell Debuts Louis Vuitton Mens Spring/Summer Collection In Paris

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

The runways of Paris got lucky during fashion week with the debut of Pharrell's new work for Louis Vuitton.

The Grammy-winner-turned-LV men's creative director launched his mens spring/summer collection at Pont Neuf In Paris on June 20.

For the line, Pharrell "look[ed] to the sun as a universal source of life: a radiance that energizes, heals and unifies humans across cultures and creeds. As our ultimate guiding light, the sun empowers its pupils to study, improve, and share in our appreciation. It teaches us to shine the light—the love—back on our fellow humans. The impact of the sun is present throughout the collection, in the rays of graphics, the warmth of the palette, and the glistening surface decorations that gild garments and accessories," according to the maison.

Models walked the Parisian runway to a soundtrack produced by Pharrell, including an original composition, "Peace Be Still" featuring Lang Lang.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna and Zendaya—an LV ambassador herself—were among the famous attendees at the show.

Pharrell joined the fashion house as men's creative director in February of this year. At the time, LV CEO Pietro Beccari said of the music icon, "his creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."

Watch the video below as the new chapter unfolds: