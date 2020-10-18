At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Parties

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

February 26, 2021

How Eric Paskin's Battle with Addiction Inspired His Successful Rehab Center
February 26, 2021

How Top Model Rebecca Mardikes Conquered the Fashion World
February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine

Food & Drink

March 3, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Perfect French Omelette
March 2, 2021

Dom Pérignon Unveils Limited Edition Bulgari Champagne
March 1, 2021

Nick Jonas Takes A Shot With New Tequila Venture

Home & Real Estate

March 5, 2021

Pamela Anderson Lists Malibu Dream Home for $14.9 Million
March 3, 2021

LeBron James Lists Los Angeles Mansion For $20.5 Million
March 3, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres Lists Beverly Hills Manor For $53.5 Million

Style & Beauty

March 5, 2021

See Versace's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Starring Gigi Hadid
March 3, 2021

Hear Richie Hawtin's Prada 2021 Runway Soundtracks
March 1, 2021

6 Luxurious Eye Masks to Help You Actually Get Some Sleep in 2021
Pharrell's New Goodtime Hotel Is The Future Of Miami Hospitality

Paige Mastrandrea | March 4, 2021 |

Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality king David Grutman are at it again—this time unveiling The Goodtime Hotel.

PHOTO BY RIOCAM

Indicative of its name, the ethos centers on having a good time—something Miami has always done best. The location was intentional, reviving a storied neighborhood that encompassed the city’s A-listers during its heyday. Williams and Grutman—along with developers Michael Fascitelli and Eric Birnbaum, interior designer Ken Fulk and landscape architect Raymond Jungles—created a property that is nothing short of glamorous, whimsical and an escape from reality. Think vibrant interiors complemented by exterior designs that will invoke the nostalgia of Miami Vice. The hotel features a large-scale pool deck with cabanas; an outdoor bar and VIP seating; a signature restaurant, Strawberry Moon; 267 boutique-style guest rooms; multiple recording studios; and an indoor and outdoor gym. Its captivating design, attentive service and innovative F&B program will invite the star-studded clientele for which Groot Hospitality has become known. Williams says to expect “good vibrations, good energy, good space and a good time.” Rooms from $249 per night.

Tags: celebrity

Photography by: PHOTO BY RIOCAM


