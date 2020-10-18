At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More
Read More

December 14, 2020

Dimetri Hogan Builds a Haven House in LA With Friends
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star
Read More

December 2, 2020

The Art Issue: 5 Top Artists Reveal Exclusive Works Inspired by 2020

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 12, 2020

Let's Do Brunch: Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's French Toast Recipe
Read More

November 10, 2020

Hold Your Drink: Jack Daniel's Limited-Release Is Here
Read More

November 6, 2020

5 Fine Dining Destinations in Los Angeles for Takeout

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 30, 2020

NBA Star Paul Pierce Selling Calabasas Mansion For $11 Million
Read More

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 14, 2020

Paul Newman, Steve McQueen's Watches Set Sales Records at Auction
Read More

December 14, 2020

On The Nose: This Bespoke Fragrance Line Is Next Level Luxury
Read More

December 11, 2020

Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein Divulges The Pieces She's Loving RN
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Paul Newman, Steve McQueen's Watches Set Sales Records at Auction

Lara Dreux | December 14, 2020 | Style & Beauty Celebrity Watches Latest

Steve McQueen Tag Heur Monaco

What would you pay for the chance to wear history? Let the bidding start at $5.5 million.

That's how much one lucky buyer coughed up for Paul Newman's Rolex "Big Red" Daytona. Sold at Phillip's flagship Racing Pulse auction in New York Saturday, Dec. 12, the landmark price marked the third highest for a Rolex at auction ever.

Steve McQueen's Tag Hueur Monaco also fetched a pretty penny. The iconic watch worn by the famous racer in the film Le Mans sold for $2.2 million, once again setting a record as the most expensive Tag Heuer ever sold, clearing ten times its estimated value and doubling the previous record. Tourneau's NYC location had the exclusive on retail preview, giving potential bidders and VIPs the opportunity to experience the watch prior to auction.

See also: Louis Vuitton Opens Expanded Brookfield Place Location in Lower Manhattan

All in all, Racing Pulse fetched $27,584,570, $2.1 million of which is going towards the One Drop Foundation and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation via the collaborative Time Counts initiative. All accumulated net proceeds from the Time Counts charitable initiative will go towards bringing positive changes in water and sanitation sectors and actively working to improve climate resilience for some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

The foundations raised a remarkable $2,107,350 through the sale of 12 lots generously donated by acclaimed celebrities. Among the kind donors were Guy Laliberté, U2 singer Bono, One Drop Foundation founder H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, two former Formula One racing champions, and television personality Kevin O'Leary, aka "Mr. Wonderful."

Notable between the sales, are five lots from Sylvester Stallone's personal collection which also gained enthusiastic bidding across the board. His Panerai Luminor, worn during the filming of Daylight, sold for $214,200. This watch marks the most important modern Panerai wristwatch to ever be sold publicly, leading to Panerai Luminor's contemporary renaissance. His selection of pieces by Richard Mille also soared past estimate, most remarkably the Ref. RM52-01 at $998,000.

See also: NYC Inspires The Latest Concrete Jungle Watch From Hublot

Phillips' Senior Consultant Aurel Bacs commented on the present thriving watch market, partially boosted by Phillip's digital innovations and partially by the international interest and accessibility today's technology is facilitating.

“The market for watches has never been stronger, as evidenced by the tremendous enthusiasm we have seen in Racing Pulse, with registrants across 60 countries vying for these exceptional timepieces," Phillips' Senior Consultant Aurel Bacs says in a press release. "With the digital innovations Phillips has made over the last several months, the auction world has been transformed, as we were able to broadcast our sale to phone bidders in New York and London, as well as online bidders across the globe. Despite all the uncertainty, we witnessed with the events of 2020, the insatiable international demand has led the Phillips Watches team to see our most successful year ever, with an annual total of over $133 million.”

steve-mcqueen-tag-heur.jpg

Steve McQueen's Tag Heur Monaco sold for a record $2.2 million at auction.

Paul Newman Rolex
Paul Newman's Rolex "Big Red" Daytona.
Paul Newman

Tags: vintage watches web-og celebrites

Photography by: Bernard Cahier; Geoffrey Hewitt; Courtesy Phillips

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: