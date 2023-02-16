A Paris Hilton Y2K Pop-Up Is Coming To L.A. For Just One Day

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Style & Beauty

Even in 2023, we’re still all about Y2K.

In fact, Klarna did a deep dive and found the stats to prove it. According to its Y2K Global Trend Report, nearly half of its respondents think fashion of the era was much better than it is now and it found an overall increase in purchases of 2000s era products like butterfly clips and low-rise jeans.

Kicking Y2K trends into high gear, Klarna has teamed up with Paris Hilton for a one-day-only pop-up in Los Angeles. On Feb. 24 from noon to 8 p.m., House of Y2K offers the chance to interactively explore the evolution of shopping and trends from the aughts to today.

The pop-up also marks the launch of the limited edition Paris Hilton x Klarna velour tracksuit.

“The 2000s were such a special moment in pop culture and I love that so many of the iconic fashion trends are back in the mainstream,” said Hilton.“I’m excited for fans to visit the ‘House of Y2K’ to celebrate these trends and experience how far shopping has come over the last two decades thanks to new technologies and products like Klarna. Not to mention I also get to bring out my fave personal items— some of which haven’t been seen in many years!”

House of Y2K is broken down into three themes: technology, fashion and beauty. You’ll enter into the Tech Tunnel of Terror and witness the difficulties of online shopping’s early days. Then, you’ll be delighted to make your way into the Hilton-inspired fashion room where the Y2K queen’s style archive will be on display. Alongside iconic looks like her sparkly 21st birthday dress and denim outfit fromThe Simple Life, you’ll find Hilton’s bedazzled MP3 player, Razr and more. You’ll also have the chance to take home swag bags filled with Y2K sunglasses, scrunchies, Tamagotchis and other surprises.

Frosty eyeshadow and more glitter dominates the second floor. At the beauty installation, guests can choose from aughts styles like glossy lips and face jewels with guidance from makeup artist Nick Metos. Meanwhile, guests can bedazzle personal items over at the tech bling station.

For those outside of Los Angeles, Klarna has its Y2K collection available through its app. And anyone who purchases the Paris x Klarna tracksuit is also helping out a good cause. In honor of Hilton’s dogs, 100% of proceeds will be donated to 11:11 Media Impact, Hilton’s nonprofit that works to defend the rights of children and women worldwide.

“Paris is the undisputed queen of Y2K, so when we decided we needed a partner to co-create a space dedicated to all things Y2K and shopping, Paris was our number one choice,” said David Sandström, Klarna Chief Marketing Officer.

House of Y2K is located at 8070 Melrose Ave 90046.