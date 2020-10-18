At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Pamela Anderson Lists Malibu Dream Home for $14.9 Million

Addison Aloian | March 5, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Celebrity

Pamela Anderson

It's the end of an era, but you could grab up a piece of Hollywood history.

After more than 20 years, Pamela Anderson has listed her renowned Malibu beach mansion for $14.9 million. According to reports by The Wall Street Journal and People Magazine, the Baywatch actress has decided to move into her grandmother’s home in Vancouver Island, where she was born. The decision follows her recent marriage to former bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. She'll enjoy more space and presumably a more laid-back lifestyle at the countryside home.

The home is currently listed by Tomer Fridman of the Tomer Fridman Group. Anderson bought the 6,300-square-foot lot in 2000 for a mere $1.8 million, and immediately had the gorgeous 5,500-square-foot home custom-built to her fantasy.

See also: LeBron James Lists Los Angeles Mansion For $20.5 Million

Situated in a gated community on Malibu Colony Road in one of the priciest neighborhoods in Malibu, the three-bedroom house is completely sustainable, designed with greener living in mind. The stunning estate features an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen area. The home boasts a fireplace, a rooftop deck, plus a large pool and hot tub area with a one-bedroom guest house and secured beach access.

The interior design is modern with slab stone counters in the kitchen and glass doors which open to the pool. The main bedroom suite has its own private balcony and is entered from the wood-and-glass staircase downstairs. The master bathroom includes a bathtub and an attached sauna.

See also: Bryan Cranston Lists LEED-Certified Dream Home for Nearly $5 Million

“I love a vintage edge [and] pop art sensibility," Anderson is quoted, "and I’m an activist, so it is 100 percent sustainable Teak that is also ‘nonconflict’ flown in from Burma."

For sustainability purposes, Anderson had solar panels installed and planted an irrigated vegetable garden. We hope the future buyer is as forward-thinking.

Anderson has had many great memories in this iconic Malibu home, but she looks forward to moving up North and creating even more in her native Canada. Learn more about the unique home and see pictures of the space via The Wall Street Journal.

Tags: malibu baywatch pamela anderson web-og

Photography by: Billy Farrell/BFA.com

