Everything You Need To Know About Outlaw Music Festival At The Hollywood Bowl

To close out July, the Hollywood Bowl will treat Angelenos to some of music’s most legendary artists with Outlaw Music Festival. Read on for everything you need to know about attending.

The Basics

On July 31, Outlaw Music Festival will take place at the Hollywood Bowl. The evening will begin with a performance by Brittney Spencer. Then, the one-night-only concert will continue with John Mellencamp, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson & Family hitting the stage. Gates open to the venue at 3:30 p.m. and music will begin at 5 p.m.

Arrival

Parking is limited at the Bowl. Two lots became transportation hubs earlier this year, so it now offers even fewer spaces than in the past. So, if you plan to drive, you’ll want to get a parking pass right away. Whatever your transportation method, the Hollywood Bowl recommends arriving 90 minutes before the show starts. Besides driving, you can take the Metro B Line to the Hollywood/Highland Metro Station and then hop on the free Bowl shuttle at Ovation Hollywood. Or, if you commute via Lyft, Alto or Uber, map your driver to Lot C at 6655 Odin St. There are also other shuttles around town with parking lots, so you can drive to a nearby place and leave trekking up Highland to a bus driver.

Bag Policy

The Hollywood Bowl does not enforce a clear bag policy. Whatever you bring, just be sure it is no larger than 15” x 15” x 22.” Also, while you can bring in snacks and beverages, outside alcohol is not allowed inside.

Where To Eat

The Hollywood Bowl is peppered with great options for a concert feast. Alongside a plethora of other concessions, you can grab a bottle of wine at Ann’s Wine Bar and load up on the beloved Suzanne’s Fried Chicken while heading to your seat. Alternatively, you can stop at a nearby restaurant before the show for a full dining experience. If you’re coming from West Hollywood, you can consider Saltie Girl or The Den, while those coming from the Valley may want to make a pit stop at Sushi Dan. See our full list of nearby recommended restaurants.

What To Expect

Tucked into the Hollywood hillside, the Bowl always makes for a special show. But with a lineup that features Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, attendees are guaranteed an especially special night of music.

The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2301 N Highland Ave 90068.

