2021 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

After years of cries for greater diversity and inclusion, critics are hailing this year's Oscar nominations as the best crop yet. We've got the full list below, but there are a couple quick takeaways.

Streaming services continue to rise up the ranks, perhaps less surprising in a year when most theaters stayed shut down and streaming services held psyches together. Netflix hit gold with Mank, which took nominations in 10 catagories including Best Picture, Directing and Actor in a Leading Role (Gary Oldman).

The late Chadwick Boseman receives his first Oscar nod for his leading role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while both Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) were nominated for best director, marking the first time two women graced the catagory.

Read the full list of nominees below, and tune in to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony Sunday, April 25, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ABC.

BEST PICTURE

The Father -- David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

Judas and the Black Messiah -- Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

Mank -- Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Minari -- Christina Oh, Producer

Nomadland -- Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

Promising Young Woman -- Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

Sound of Metal -- Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

DIRECTING

Another Round -- Thomas Vinterberg

Mank -- David Fincher

Minari -- Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland -- Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman -- Emerald Fennell

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed -- Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman -- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins -- The Father

Gary Oldman -- Mank

Steven Yeun -- Minari

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen -- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya -- Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr. -- One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci -- Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield -- Judas and the Black Messiah

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis -- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day -- The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby -- Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand -- Nomadland

Carey Mulligan -- Promising Young Woman

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova -- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Glenn Close -- Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman -- The Father

Amanda Seyfried -- Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn -- Minari

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward -- Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

Over The Moon -- Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Fargmageddon -- Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

Soul -- Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Wolfwalkers -- Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah -- Sean Bobbitt

Mank -- Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World -- Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland -- Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Phedon Papamichael

COSTUME DESIGN

Emma -- Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Ann Roth

Mank -- Trish Summerville

Mulan -- Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio -- Massimo Cantini Parrini

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Collective -- Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Crip Camp -- Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent -- Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher -- Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Time -- Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Colette -- Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A Concerto is a Conversation -- Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Do Not Split -- Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward -- Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha -- Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

FILM EDITING

The Father -- Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland -- Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman -- Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal -- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Alan Baumgarten

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round -- Denmark

Better Days -- Hong Kong

Collective -- Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin -- Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida? -- Bosnia and Herzegovina

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma -- Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy -- Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank -- Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio -- Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Da 5 Bloods -- Terence Blanchard

Mank -- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari -- Emile Mosseri

News of the World -- James Newton Howard

Soul -- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

"IO SÌ (SEEN)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father -- Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank -- Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

News of the World -- Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet -- Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Burrow -- Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci -- Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You -- Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Opera -- Erick Oh

Yes-People -- Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Feeling Through -- Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room -- Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present -- Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers -- Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye -- Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

SOUND

Greyhound -- Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank -- Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the World -- Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul -- Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound of Metal -- Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters -- Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky -- Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan -- Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan -- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet -- Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan -- Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

The Father -- Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland -- Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami... -- Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger -- Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Judas and the Black Messiah -- Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Minari -- Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman -- Written by Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal -- Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Written by Aaron Sorkin