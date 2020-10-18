2021 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

After years of cries for greater diversity and inclusion, critics are hailing this year's Oscar nominations as the best crop yet. We've got the full list below, but there are a couple quick takeaways.
Streaming services continue to rise up the ranks, perhaps less surprising in a year when most theaters stayed shut down and streaming services held psyches together. Netflix hit gold with Mank, which took nominations in 10 catagories including Best Picture, Directing and Actor in a Leading Role (Gary Oldman).
The late Chadwick Boseman receives his first Oscar nod for his leading role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while both Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) were nominated for best director, marking the first time two women graced the catagory.
Read the full list of nominees below, and tune in to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony Sunday, April 25, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ABC.
The Father -- David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
Judas and the Black Messiah -- Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers
Mank -- Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
Minari -- Christina Oh, Producer
Nomadland -- Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
Promising Young Woman -- Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers
Sound of Metal -- Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers
The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers
Another Round -- Thomas Vinterberg
Mank -- David Fincher
Minari -- Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland -- Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman -- Emerald Fennell
Riz Ahmed -- Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman -- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins -- The Father
Gary Oldman -- Mank
Steven Yeun -- Minari
Sacha Baron Cohen -- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya -- Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. -- One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci -- Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield -- Judas and the Black Messiah
Viola Davis -- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day -- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby -- Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand -- Nomadland
Carey Mulligan -- Promising Young Woman
Maria Bakalova -- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Glenn Close -- Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman -- The Father
Amanda Seyfried -- Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn -- Minari
Onward -- Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
Over The Moon -- Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Fargmageddon -- Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley
Soul -- Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Wolfwalkers -- Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants
Judas and the Black Messiah -- Sean Bobbitt
Mank -- Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World -- Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland -- Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Phedon Papamichael
Emma -- Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Ann Roth
Mank -- Trish Summerville
Mulan -- Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio -- Massimo Cantini Parrini
Collective -- Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp -- Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent -- Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher -- Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Time -- Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Colette -- Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
A Concerto is a Conversation -- Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split -- Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward -- Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha -- Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
The Father -- Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland -- Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman -- Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal -- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Alan Baumgarten
Another Round -- Denmark
Better Days -- Hong Kong
Collective -- Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin -- Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida? -- Bosnia and Herzegovina
Emma -- Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy -- Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Mank -- Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio -- Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Da 5 Bloods -- Terence Blanchard
Mank -- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari -- Emile Mosseri
News of the World -- James Newton Howard
Soul -- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
"IO SÌ (SEEN)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
The Father -- Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
Mank -- Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
News of the World -- Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet -- Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Burrow -- Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci -- Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
If Anything Happens I Love You -- Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Opera -- Erick Oh
Yes-People -- Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Feeling Through -- Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room -- Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present -- Farah Nabulsi
Two Distant Strangers -- Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
White Eye -- Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Greyhound -- Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank -- Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World -- Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul -- Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Sound of Metal -- Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Love and Monsters -- Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky -- Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan -- Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan -- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet -- Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan -- Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
The Father -- Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland -- Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami... -- Screenplay by Kemp Powers
The White Tiger -- Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
Judas and the Black Messiah -- Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Minari -- Written by Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman -- Written by Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal -- Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Written by Aaron Sorkin
Photography by: Courtesy the Oscars