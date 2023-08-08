Theres An ‘Only Murders in the Building' Escape Room Coming To L.A.

By: Isabel Haglund By: Isabel Haglund | | Lifestyle Television

Sure Only Murders in The Building takes place in New York City, but its focal setting, the Arconia, is headed out West.

To celebrate the show's third season, Hulu is putting on an Only Murders in the Building-themed escape room at the Westfield Century City mall. Open Aug. 11 to 13, the pop-up will take over The Escape Game.

First premiering in 2021, Only Murders in the Building has since skyrocketed in popularity with three Emmy wins and 28 Emmy nominations. This season is no different with an expanded stellar cast that includes Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, as well as Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd. This time around, our favorite podcasting trio must try to piece together what (and who) led to the murder of Ben Conroy (Rudd).

The game will transport players into Only Murders in the Building where they will have to solve a series of clues before moving onto the next room. Players will also be able to relive some of their favorite moments from the series and look for Easter eggs hinting at what will be in season 3.

With different twists in each clue, players will have to race against the clock to escape out of the room and solve the mystery. The game will start off just outside of Oliver’s apartment door where players will be told to find the key that went missing from the Broadway show. Then they will be taken into the apartment and the secret passageways of the Arconia.

For those that can’t come to The Escape Game in Los Angeles, the pop-up is also traveling to Las Vegas and there will be an online version that can be played all around the world from Aug. 14 through the 18. Guests who want to play virtually are encouraged to RSVP online.

Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 debuted Aug. 8.

