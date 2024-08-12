The Olympics Head To Los Angeles: See Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, More

Culture, People, Lifestyle, Feature,

By: Haley Bosselman

For 16 days, the world’s top athletes captivated the globe as they competed in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. With the final medal won, all eyes are on Los Angeles as the SoCal city becomes the next destination for the games.

To commemorate, the LA28 Handover celebration took place at the finale of the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony. It all began with the passing of the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass—which marked the first time a Black woman mayor received the official Olympic flag during a closing ceremony—and U.S. representative Simone Biles, the most decorated U.S. female gymnast of all time. H.E.R. also performed the U.S. national anthem at the Stade de France Paris.

Then, ushering in the spirit of Los Angeles at full speed, Tom Cruise did what he knows best and brought his epic stunt knowledge to the parading of the flag from the streets of Paris to Team USA Olympians in Los Angeles, eventually landing with Olympic medalist skateboarder Jagger Eaton at a beach party.

The Long Beach celebration showcased performances by an eclectic lineup of artists all significant to the city’s musical DNA. Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers hit the stage before Snoop Dogg took over for the grand finale. Beginning with “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” the LBC native surprised the crowd with an appearance from Dr. Dre for “The Next Episode.”

“Now, it’s time for Los Angeles to show the world just how special our city is and to host the most impactful Olympic and Paralympic Games yet,” Bass said.

