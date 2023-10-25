Just Until Halloween, You Can Have A Howlin' Rays Meal Made By Offset

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Food & Drink

Howlin’ Rays devotees know that on any given day, spending a good chunk of time in a line that snakes around Far East Plaza in Chinatown is time well spent.

The Nashville hot chicken brings the southern heat right to Los Angeles thanks to its delectable lineup of sandwiches, tenders and other flavorful bites.

And with Halloween practically here, Howlin’ Rays is ready to celebrate and is doing so with the help of Offset.

Fresh off the release of his second solo album, Set It Off, the rapper has teamed up with Howlin’ Rays on a limited edition meal box that sees the return of nuggets to its chicken lineup.

Called the Howlin’ Ween Offset Shake Box, crunchy, sweet, tangy nuggets— better known as nugz at Howlin’ Rays—come enriched by a sauce with hints of spice and molasses and dusted with cider vinegar powder.

What’s more, the shake box is ideal for tossing the nugz in Offset’s Southern Drip. This custom sauce by Offset is inspired by a dipped chicken sauce that originated in 1920s North Carolina.

The shake box was also designed by Offset and Postmates, which is where you can exclusively order the meal for $15 between Oct. 25 and 31 in the Los Angeles area.

“This Halloween is about to be lit,” Offset says. “Set it off, and take your pick. But don’t be surprised that it has a kick.”

See also: You Can Experience Reese's Book Club In Real Life— But Only For A Limited Time