Stars At Fashion Week: Blake Lively, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Ellen Pompeo & More!

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty Celebrity

New York Fashion Week always draws the hottest celebs to the front row.

See Also: New York Fashion Week 2023: Best Runways, Weirdest Takeaways And The Future Of Fashion

This fall season brought out everyone from Lil Nas X, Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes and more.

See the pics below!

Julieanne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Diane Keaton And Amanda Seyfried

Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show

Blake Lively, Van Hunt, Halle Berry, Nicole Ari Parker And Tiffany Haddish

Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show

Ellen Pompeo

Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show

Jesse Williams

Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show

Olivia Wilde

Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show

Emily Ratajkowski

Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show

Lil Nas X

COACH Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show

Joshua Jackson, Diane Keaton And Jodie Turner-Smith

J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style

Qin Lan, Emma Roberts, Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts, Taylour Paige, Suki Waterhouse, Monica Barbaro, Hari Nef And Jeremy O. Harris

Tory BurchSpring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes

Ulla Johnson Spring-Summer 2024 Show

Ayo Edebiri And Rachel Sennott

Fiji Water X Peoenza Schouler SS24 Runway Show