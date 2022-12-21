What To Watch On New Year's Eve And New Year's Day

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Feature Television

There’s a whole lot to watch as we transition from 2023 and into 2023. Opt for a fun night watching Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton or tune into the traditional Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. For more of the holiday’s programming (and to see what you can flip on the next day), see below.

New Year’s Eve

Twilight Zone Marathon

SyFy, 5 a.m.

Lasting until Jan. 3 at 3:30 a.m., tune into an endless stream of Twilight Zone episodes. This year, the programming will feature season 1.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC + Peacock, 10:30 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with Hollywood's favorite party queen and the legendary Dolly Parton. Alongside the starlets, who will host until 12:30 p.m., you can expect big performances from Miami.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

CBS + Paramount Plus, 8 p.m.

Head into 2023 with country music’s biggest stars. All across downtown Nashville, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Ban and more will perform in anticipation of the clock striking midnight.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

ABC, 8 p.m.

Witness the quintessential New Year’s Eve special’s 51st run. Ryan Seacrest will cohost with Liza Koshy from Time Square in addition to a slew of other celebrities. Meanwhile, across the country, Billy Porter will host from New Orleans and DJ D-Nice will cohost the Los Angeles countdown. Ciara is set to helm from the West Coast for showings of Disneyland's 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. Performances are to be announced.

New Year’s Eve Live

CNN, 8 p.m. ET

Celebrate the end of 2022 with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen live in Times Square, who will then pass off hosting duties to Don Lemon when the night picks up in New Orleans for the Central Time Zone to welcome the new year. Usher will headline the night right from his Las Vegas residency; Kevin Hart will join in from Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas for an interview and special toast and other performances and guest appearances include Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, Jack Black, Kyle Glass, Jean Smart, Cheri Oteri, Ava Max and more.

See also: 11 Great Movies to Watch on New Year's Eve

New Year’s Day

The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration

Various, 8:30 a.m.- 10 a.m. PT

Presented by Honda, The Tournament of Roses once again takes over Pasadena. Catch gorgeous floral-decorated floats travel down Colorado Boulevard from home on ABC, Cowboy Channel, KTLA 5, NBC, Peacock or RFD TV.

The Rose Bowl

ESPN, 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET

Watch the Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Utah Utes for the 109th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena. Will the Big Ten or Pac-12 come out on top?