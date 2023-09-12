Here Is The Full List Of 2023 MTV Video Music Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Feature Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards take place on Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With Taylor Swift and 35 first-time nominees up for Moon People, the ceremony is one to watch. See below for the full list of winners.

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records (WINNER)

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

KAROL G – Interscope Records / Bichota Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records (WINNER)

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records (WINNER)

Best New Artist

GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records (WINNER)

Kaliii - Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma - Double P Records

PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – '94 Sounds / RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky's So Hot” – Capitol Records

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records (WINNER)

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records / Republic Records

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I'm Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Love Records / Motown Records

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino (WINNER)

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records / Warner Records

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records (WINNER)

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Love Records / Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records (WINNER)

Best R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records (WINNER)

Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Moon Boy University / EMPIRE

Best Alternative

blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records (WINNER)

Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records (WINNER)

Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween” – Warner Records

Best Latin

Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records (WINNER)

Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ” – Columbia Records

Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin

Best K-Pop

aespa – “Girls” – SM Entertainment / Warner Records

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

SEVENTEEN – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic (WINNER)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It's Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – YBNL Nation / EMPIRE

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records (WINNER)

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin

Best Direction

Doja Cat - “Attention” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Best Cinematography

Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang (WINNER)

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by CameoFX

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament (WINNER)

Best Choreography

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) (WINNER)

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records / Warner Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Best Art Direction

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves (WINNER)

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Wes Dogan

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Best Editing

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel (WINNER)

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Edited by Chancler Haynes

See also: The 12 Most Fashionable Concerts Of The Year So Far