Here Is The Full List Of 2023 MTV Video Music Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | September 12, 2023 | Culture Feature Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards take place on Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With Taylor Swift and 35 first-time nominees up for Moon People, the ceremony is one to watch. See below for the full list of winners.
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records (WINNER)
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
KAROL G – Interscope Records / Bichota Records
Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
Taylor Swift – Republic Records (WINNER)
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records (WINNER)
Best New Artist
GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records (WINNER)
Kaliii - Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma - Double P Records
PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records
Push Performance of the Year
August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL
November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – '94 Sounds / RCA Records
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records
January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment
February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam
March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky's So Hot” – Capitol Records
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records (WINNER)
May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records / Republic Records
Best Collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I'm Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Love Records / Motown Records
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino (WINNER)
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Best Pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records / Warner Records
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records (WINNER)
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Love Records / Motown Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records (WINNER)
Best R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records (WINNER)
Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Moon Boy University / EMPIRE
Best Alternative
blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records
boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records (WINNER)
Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records (WINNER)
Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween” – Warner Records
Best Latin
Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records (WINNER)
Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas Entertainment
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ” – Columbia Records
Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin
Best K-Pop
aespa – “Girls” – SM Entertainment / Warner Records
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
SEVENTEEN – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic (WINNER)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy – “It's Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – YBNL Nation / EMPIRE
Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records (WINNER)
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records
Video for Good
Alicia Keys – If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX
Bad Bunny – “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment
Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin
Best Direction
Doja Cat - “Attention” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño
Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Best Cinematography
Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang (WINNER)
Best Visual Effects
Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by CameoFX
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament (WINNER)
Best Choreography
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) (WINNER)
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records / Warner Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Best Art Direction
boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves (WINNER)
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Wes Dogan
SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch
Best Editing
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel (WINNER)
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Edited by Chancler Haynes
See also: The 12 Most Fashionable Concerts Of The Year So Far
Photography by: John Salangsang/BFA.com