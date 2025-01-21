Experience Unmatched Luxury with MSC Cruises' Exclusive MSC Yacht Club

Lifestyle, Lifestyle Feature, National,

By Charlotte Trattner |

The Top Sail Lounge exceeds hospitality expectations.

MSC Cruises sets sail on a journey of unmatched opulence, redefining the pinnacle of maritime indulgence through the exclusive MSC Yacht Club experience.

It is clear from the moment I step on board MSC Seascape (msccruisesusa.com) that I am about to leave my worries on land. As I arrive to set sail on a four-day journey from Cape Canaveral, Fla., to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—the line’s private island—to Nassau, Bahamas, I feel the wind in my hair blowing any concern away. I’m greeted by a personal butler who escorts me through the line and into the luxurious Top Sail Lounge. This dedication to hospitality extends to every moment of my trip, from decadent meals to organizing accommodations and port excursions.

A key touchpoint is the all-inclusive MSC Yacht Club experience, offering a secluded retreat with exclusive privileges throughout the voyage. Revel in private, tailor-made shore excursions, or opt for a relaxing experience inside the luxurious spa—which I enjoyed, making the trip all the more memorable. While part of cruise magic is often found in the ports, MSC Yacht Club’s impeccable service and private pool deck make it hard to leave. With every want and need taken care of, MSC Yacht Club guests are given a personal butler to attend to their every desire. From freshly brewed coffee every morning to a selection of tea every night, the MSC Yacht Club offers exceptional indulgence paired with comfort and convenience.

The Long Island pool

Onboard dining is an unforgettable affair with international flavors. Five unique specialty dining venues are on board, in addition to the Yacht Club restaurant, where a skilled sommelier elevates your culinary journey, culminating in five-star service.

Gliding through the water, sailing from island to island and back to shore, it is evident that thousands of people are working behind the scenes to make every moment a luxury. Whether sailing on MSC Seascape or MSC World America, set to be the cruise line’s largest ship to sail to the Caribbean, launching in April 2025, hospitality is the central theme, ensuring elegance with every journey.