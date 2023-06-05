What To Watch In June: 11 Must-See Movies & TV Shows

By: Isabel Haglund By: Isabel Haglund | | Feature Movies Television

And Just Like That...

From new movies to final seasons of TV-favorites, here are 11 must-see movies and TV shows coming out in June.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) is launched across the multiverse where he is surrounded by a team of spider-people who are all in charge of protecting him. When the heroes cannot agree on how to handle a new threat, Spider-Man on his own must try to save the people that he loves.

Where to watch: In theaters starting June 2

The Boogeyman

A horror film from best-selling author Stephen King, The Boogeyman centers around two sisters who are grieving the death of their mother and not receiving much help from their father, a therapist and dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient of their father's shows up at their door needing help, they let him in. The patient turns out to leave behind a supernatural entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims and preys on families. This film will leave you with goosebumps.

Where to watch: In theaters starting June 2

Past Lives

Celine Song’s feature directorial debut follows childhood best friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) as they reunite for one week and see how their lives have changed decades later, wondering what would have happened if Nora’s family had never emigrated. The A24 film premiered at Sundance Film Festival back in January to much praise.

Where to watch: In theaters starting June 2

Elemental

A Pixar animated film showcasing the city where fire, water, land, and air all live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow water guy go on a journey together and discover how much they truly have in common.

Where to watch: In theaters starting June 16

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is back for a new adventure where he must race against time to retrieve a legendary dial that could change the course of history. He goes on this journey with his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and the two soon discover this will not be an easy task as Jones finds himself up against former Nazi, Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen).

Where to watch: In theaters starting June 30

Never Have I Ever Season 4

This coming-of-age show by Mindy Kaling centers around Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first generation Indian-American teenager as she navigates everything in high school, including popularity, friendships, boys, college, grades and family, all while still dealing with the death of her father. After deciding not to attend a different high school for academically gifted students, Devi will face senior year and the future head on in the show’s final season. Plus, what really happened with Ben?

Where to watch: Premieres on Netflix on June 8

Cruel Summer Season 2

This anthology show premiered in 2021 and told the story of three summers in the 1990s where popular teenager,Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) goes missing in her small hometown and another girl mysteriously takes over her life. Season 2 follows a new storyline between the summer of 1999 and 2000 and with an all-new cast. It tracks the friendship among Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood) and Luke(Griffin Gluck), as well as the mystery between them that will impact the rest of their lives.

Where to watch: Premieres on Freeform on June 5 and Hulu on June 6

The Bear Season 2

Following an award-winning debut, The Bear returns for season 2 with The Original Beef team transforming the shop into a restaurant and with a few personal obstacles along the way. The entire staff must come together to make big changes at work.

Where to watch: Premieres on Hulu on June 22

Black Mirror Season 6

Black Mirror is back with a new season featuring stand-alone episodes that are sharp, suspenseful and tell the tales of different worlds and society. This time around, the all-star cast includes Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Himesh Patel, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz and more.

Where to watch: Premieres on Netflix on June 15

Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron’s three-hour-and-12-minute sequel epic is now being released on Disney Plus. Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film and tells the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney’tiri (Zoe Saldana) and how they have formed a family. They must leave their home and explore different regions of Pandora. However, when an ancient threat resurfaces, they must fight a difficult war against humans.

Where to watch: Releases on Disney Plus on June 7

And Just Like That… Season 2

The iconic women of Sex and the City are back. And so is Aiden (John Corbett). And Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is off in LA with Ché (Sara Ramirez). And so much more. Get ready for new adventures with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as we see more of their lives, friendship, careers and love in their 50s.

Where to watch: Premieres on Max on June 22

No matter which movie or TV show you dive into, you will not be disappointed this June.

See also: Loyalty, Secrets And Betrayal: Lexi Underwood Unpacks ‘Cruel Summer' Season 2