Modern Luxury Launches On Demand Video Service M/LUX On VIZIO

Modern Luxury introduces M/LUX on VIZIO, a video service featuring premium content on food, travel, design, fashion, art, culture and more.

Now VIZIO users can explore M/LUX offerings, including the episodic Global Child, which promotes traveling with a purpose, and documentaries such as Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards.

"M/LUX enables audiences to experience different aspects of luxury lifestyles in their own way, every day. Stories about fashion icons, travel hotspots, classic cars, amazing homes, exciting art, and more. We are proud to work with VIZIO to deliver this new programming to WatchFree+ audiences for the first time," Modern Luxury Media president Mike Pallad said.

“From understanding our audiences through our glass-level data set, we know that our users are looking to find content that transports them to new destinations, flavors, and adventures. We are excited to help Modern Luxury Media, a longtime leader in luxury publishing, launch M/LUX and bring this new content category to life for millions of VIZIO customers." Katlyn Wilson, director of branded content sales and strategy at VIZIO, added.

M/LUX is available for free on the VIZIO WatchFree+ app.