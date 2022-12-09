The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Stars on How Season 14 Will Be Different

By Jasmin Rosemberg By Jasmin Rosemberg | | Home & Real Estate People Lifestyle Television



Photo by Christopher Polk/@polkimaging

To celebrate the debut of season 14, Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg and Josh Altman hosted a premiere party and holiday soiree at one of Altman's luxe listings—a $22 million home in Beverly Hills. Naturally, the jovial Altman reminded guests the property was for sale when the trio addressed the crowd.

Altman also described how the new season would compare to the prior 13. "Everybody up on this stage I've got a lot of love for, and the coolest part about filming this last season was the fact that we got to do it all of us, true friends, and have a lot of fun doing it and not dealing with... just random @ssholes," he said.

Tutor noted that another key difference with this season was showrunner Sam Hartzband, whom she singled out. "[She] literally killed this season and was like, 'hey Bravo, we're going to do it different,' and they were like, 'game on,'" Tutor said.

Altman describes the current real estate market as nothing short of "wacky." His advice to LA Confidential readers? Buy in all cash, and wait six months if you can. Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is now airing on Bravo.