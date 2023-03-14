Channel The Oscar Looks Of Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler And More With These Watches And Accessories

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Watches & Jewelry People

Michelle Yeoh sporing her custom Richard Mille watch at the 2023 Oscars

Did you watch the 2023 Oscars on Sunday evening? Wasn’t it just the most inspiring ceremony yet?

The 95th annual Academy Awards shone bright from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and of course the big news was the sweep made by the cast and crew of the hallmark film Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

The thoughtful, surrealist dramedy took home seven golden statues, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Direction, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress. The film’s Key Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh delivered some of the most impassioned acceptance speeches of the evening, and we fell absolutely in love with The Daniels directing duo who truly wore their weird-little hearts on their sleeves.

That’s not all the stars were wearing that night. The Oscars red carpet is always a destination for high fashion and glamour, and wrist watches were some of the most eye-catching accessories of the event.

If you’re ready for your close-up and want to add a timeless timepiece to your collection, our friends over at eBay did the hard work of rounding up some of the choicest watches and accessories from the Oscars red carpet and finding their fellows currently available for bidding.

Whether you want to steal the style of Elvis frontman Austin Butler, catch a bit of Nicole Kidman’s allure, or rock a Globemaster like Key Huy Quan, these are the star-studded watches that can get the job done.

Ke Huy Quan’s Omega Globemaster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ke Huy Quan (@kehuyquan)

This Vietnamese-born actor stole our hearts with his breakthrough performances in Temple of Doom and The Goonies back in the '80s, and we fell in love with him all over again during his award-winning performance as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. He actually quit acting for about 20 years, seeing little opportunities for Asian actors on the big screen, and now his performance will open doors for future generations. On the red carpet, he rocked an Omega Globemaster, and this beautiful option for sale on eBay is from 2022. It boasts a silver dial, and comes with its mint box and cards, and it's been totally authenticated by eBay's team.

Paul Mescal’s Cartier Tank Chinoise

Irish actor Paul Mescal was nominated for the Best Actor award for his performance in Aftersun, wherein he plays a young father in the poignant coming-of-age tale that pits who we are against who we’re supposed to be. It was a breathtaking performance that solidifies the 27-year-old as a formidable force in the industry, and his Cartier Tank Chinoise was the perfect beauty to match his humble personality. This likeness for sale on eBay merges classic design with smart features. The yellow gold face frame pairs nicely with the ocean-like leather band. Vintage 1987, it comes with its original box and papers.

Hong Chau’s Panerai Luminor Due Luna PAM 01180

If you’ve watched any of Brendan Fraser’s acceptance speeches from this year’s award season, you’ve heard the name Hong Chau a million times. The celebrated actor has credited the young actress, nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Oscars, as the driving force behind his award-winning performance. You may also recognize her as the stone-faced restaurant manager in The Menu or the scene-stealing guest star in Pokerface episode two. Without a doubt, she’s one of the brightest emerging stars in Hollywood, and the Panerai Luminor Due Luna Pam 01180 watch she wore at this year’s Oscars shone just as brilliantly. This feminine watch, available now on eBay, cuts a strong silhouette while keeping things playful with its moon phase display and pink leather band.

A Vintage Omega Cocktail Watch, Inspired by Nicole Kidman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Was Nicole Kidman nominated for anything at this year's Oscars? No, but that didn’t stop her from turning heads with her fierce fashionability. The celebrated actress was absolutely stunning in a one-shoulder Armani Privé dress with a thigh-high slit and roses, and her glittering wrist bling was just as inspiring. This Omega Cocktail Watch on eBay can help you get that look (although it won’t teach you how to stare-down the camera. Meow). The vintage piece is made from 14k white gold and boasts approximately 1.25 carat of natural diamond, 34 of which are set on its beautifully winding features. It's a rare item that will steal the hearts of collectors wherever it goes, just like Kidman.

A Richard Mille, Inspired by Michelle Yeoh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Mille (@richardmille)

Michelle Yeoh is one of the most heartwarming tales of this award season, and her inspiring win for Best Actress at the Oscars (for which she became the first Asian woman to take home the trophy) was the absolute cherry on top—but the cherry on her wrist was a head-turning Richard Mille watch, the most expensive item on our list by far. This model on eBay isn’t the exact worn by Yeoh (who has her own custom Richard Mille RM07-02), but it's very similar to one she wore on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. This Richard Mille RM 72-01 comes with a rubber band and has never been worn.

A Cartier Panthère de Cartier Ring, Inspired by Austin Butler

If you saw Elvis star Austin Butler fiddling with his pinky ring at this year’s Oscars red carpet, you might have noticed that he was playing with nothing less than a Panthère de Cartier ring in 18k yellow gold with onyx and tsavorite garnets. Nominated for Best Actor for his incredible portrayal of the “King of Rock’n’Roll,” the Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood actor (scheduled to appear in the upcoming Dune: Part Two) continues to channel the rocker’s style. Now, you can get your own bit of Kingly essence with this Cartier Panthère de Cartier Ring on eBay, made from 18k yellow gold.

Diamond Ear Cuffs, Inspired by Danai Gurira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira)

Wakanda is forever, and so are diamonds, so it’s fitting that Zimbabwean-American actress Danai Gurira, who plays General Okoye in the Black Panther films and presented at this years Oscars ceremony, would fit her headline-catching red carpet look with a pair of diamond ear cuffs. It was her tall, African-inspired hairstyle that stole the show, but the updo left plenty of room to marvel at her glittering accessories. These ear cuffs on eBay offer 1.54 carat natural diamonds set in 14k white gold. A butterfly fastening keeps them laid perfectly against the curve of your ears, and these beauties are hand made.

