Michael Bublé Is Keeping Spirits Bright With Whiskey Debut

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé is foraying into the world of whiskey.

Launched Oct. 25, the singer has launched Fraser & Thompson Whiskey in partnership with award-winning master distiller and blender and longtime friend Paul Cirka.

“I spent many summers with my grandfather at the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers in British Columbia," explained Bublé. “When I heard Paul’s vision for creating a new kind of whiskey, I knew instantly what I wanted to call it. For the last three years, we worked together to perfect a whiskey blend that is equally elegant and approachable. We can't wait to pour you a glass!”

The North American whiskey is brought to market by spirits incubator WES Brands, which blends and bottles Candian whiskies with Kentucky bourbon.

“Michael and I bonded over our shared passion for whiskey, and wanted to create a blend that was flavorful but more light-hearted than the category at large can be known for,” said Cirka. “We stumbled upon creating something new for the category, a blended North American whiskey."

Fraser & Thompson presents sweet fig and blood orange on the nose, followed by a finish of caramel, vanilla and a touch of spice. And while Bublé is a co-founder, Fraser & Thompson assures the whiskey-making is left to the experts.

“Michael took to social media to share the news, as if a project three years in the making could come together with just the push of a button,” the brand said in a statement. “The plan is to support the brand with an integrated marketing campaign to be announced soon, assuming Michael has enough time within his schedule of touring, squeezing in a mid-day nap, and knotting the perfect bow tie (it’s harder than it looks).”

Bottled by Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, Fraser & Thompson has limited availability across the U.S., Canada and other international markets and is on ReserveBar. It retails for $29.99.

