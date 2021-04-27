Marshmello Drops $10.8 Million on Mulholland Estates Mansion

Ariane Vigna | May 5, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

American electronic music pro Chris Comstock, better known to fans as Marshmello, reportedly nabbed a stunning spot in Mulholland Estates. According to The Dirt, the "Alone" artist purchased the sweeping estate located in the mountains above Sherman Oaks for $10.8 million.

The 28-year-old producer of hits “Friends” and “Wolves” previously lived in a $3.6 million house in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood. After establishing himself as an EDM superstar, Marshmello treated himself to a more extravagant place. Built in 1992 and designed by Richard Landry, the 7,818-square-foot house boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The interiors were put together by designer and TV personality Jeff Lewis.

Marshmello, who wears a helmet on stage and in pictures, began his career as a mystery producer. He'll be able to enjoy some much-welcome privacy in this secluded abode. Although the house itself is not gated, it is part of a 24/7 guarded community with patrols and security cameras to keep neighbors like Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton safe from tourists and paparazzi.

Glass front doors lead into the home's double-height foyer, an elegant sight made even more classic with luxurious marble floors. The living room boasts a stunning fireplace, while the dining room features dual chandeliers for a sumptuous meal. The musician and his guests can also eat in the kitchen, which includes dual islands and high-end stainless appliances.

There's a room on the first floor that can serve as an office or a library, and a family room with French doors that lead to an extensive back patio.

Upstairs, guests can stay in one of the four ensuite bedrooms, including a decorated master bedroom with a kitchenette, dual closets and a spa-style bath.

That’s not all there is to the mansion, which boasts phenomenal views of the surrounding Sherman Oaks hills and San Fernando Valley. The basement includes an entertainment center with a stylish wet bar, while the backyard features a swimming pool and spa. The new homeowner can also throw surprise parties on one of the concrete terraces out back.

Agents Josh and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman held the listing. Ekaterina Chubarova at LA Estate Brokerage repped Marshmello. Learn more about the recent purchase and see pictures of the property via The Dirt.