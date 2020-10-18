Some Serious Dish: Chef Marcus Samuelsson Shares His Recipe for Doro Wat Rigatoni

“This is my son Zion’s favorite dish. The rigatoni stew just gets better and better the longer it sits, and you end up with a dish that you can enjoy more the second time around, two or three days later," Samuelsson says. "When we’re cooking at home, we like to add butternut squash to the mix. I eat doro wat stew for breakfast with a poached egg, and for lunch Maya serves it with rigatoni, which is basically this recipe. It starts as a main dish, but it becomes a delicious leftover.”

Samuelsson and his wife, Maya Haile, with son Zion