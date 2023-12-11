Maluma, Erykah Badu And More Show What The New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Really Do

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

‘Tis the season for gifting the best gadgets, and Ray-Ban just unveiled a star-studded campaign for their latest Meta smart glasses collection.

The second-generation tech tools are just as stylish as ever with even more upgrades, and top talent has been tapped to show them off. Who doesn’t want to look as cool as Maluma, or soul queen Erykah Badu? Rapper and singer Coi Leray looks smashing in the pics, and tennis star Coco Gauff proves these glasses have what it takes on and off the court.

Behind the sleek look comes improvements to use, including the ability to capture, share and livestream content directly to the world, hands-free. The glasses bring photo quality of 12mp, videos in crystal clear 1040p, and offer classic phone call abilities as well as the chance to engage with AI without having to look down at your phone screen.

The celebrities showcase all these cool new tricks throughout the campaign, so you can get a peek at how fast movers use Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses to stay ahead of the curve.

These second-generation smart shades are set for retail at $299 and are sure to be a big gift this holiday season. Learn more at ray-ban.com.

