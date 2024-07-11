Maia Reficco Gives The Inside Scoop On Her Broadway Debut

People, Feature,

Argentine triple-threat beauty Maia Reficco made her Broadway debut this July in Hadestown! One thing she is not, however, is inexperienced in the role of a lead. Coming off season two of Pretty Little Liars and having a vast musical theater background, the veteran is also getting close to releasing her much-anticipated album. There is also, of course, the handful of movies she finished filming, one even debuting this fall! Reficco is no stranger to our screens, but we look forward to seeing her shine on the stage.

How are you feeling about your new role as Eurydice in Hadestown?

I grew up in theater, and Broadway has been my dream since I was five years old—both the adult present-day Maia and the little girl Maia are bursting with joy right now because I get to make my dream come true! I’m 23 years old, and I’m so lucky I get to live off what I love. I am very thankful and want other little Argentinian girls to know they can do it, too.

It’s no secret you are proud of your Argentinian background. How do you incorporate that into your work?

“Similar to how everything I do is from a woman’s point of view, the same thing is true for being Argentine. I live in Argentina. I taught myself to sound like this [American] to get roles here. I was born [in the U.S.] and have a passport, but I grew up in Argentina.” Reficco lifted her maté to show me she was “sitting here sipping her maté” (the national drink of Argentina). Reficco says, “If I don’t fight for representation in these roles like the Latin women before me did, then no one else is going to do it for me. It’s a conscious decision, but also, it’s just in my nature.”

Who do you take inspiration from?

“I look up to so many people - my favorite part of acting is meeting and learning from my peers- it’s such a privilege and gift to work with so many young women and watch them approach our craft- The first thing that comes to mind is the girls (her Pretty Little Liars co-stars)! Going off of that, most people I work with, I leave the room in such awe- of them, I think it’s when you learn the most. I just wrapped with Scott Foley, and seeing him command a set was incredible to learn from. I love Jenna Ortega. I think she is brilliant, and she makes room for Latinas. I’d say my biggest admiration is those whose humanity matches their talent.

You have an album releasing soon. How has it been finishing that up?

“I’m so excited- it’s been such a puzzle to fit all my feelings and stories in one concise project. I’ve been writing this for almost four years. It’s been a HUGE challenge. I first wrote a whole album in Spanish and then another in English, but neither of them felt like me. I live and experience life in both, but more specifically in Spanish. I needed to find a way to make it feel like me. Thank god for my team. They’ve encouraged me to take a long time to find it. It’s been the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. And I can’t wait to release it.

What’s next for the Dunkin’ commercial queen, you might ask?

“Pretty much the rest of the year, I am here (on Broadway) performing.” And on Aug. eighth, her new movie, with a stacked cast, One Fast Move, premieres on Prime! Reffico is just getting started, and there is no slowing her down. We Raise Our Cups [to her].