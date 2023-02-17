Madonna's Former Hollywood Hills Estate Is Now On The Market

By: Hannah Kurian By: Hannah Kurian | | Culture Home & Real Estate

Once owned by superstar Madonna, the nine-bedroom Castillo Del Lago located in the heart of the opulent Hollywood Hills is now on the market for $21,000,000. Complete with panoramic views overlooking Los Angeles sights like Lake Hollywood, the Hollywood sign, downtown L.A. and the best views of the Pacific Ocean, this home rich in Hollywood history can soon be yours.

Follow a winding drive to this beautiful landmark-home hidden behind private gates. Taking inspiration from Spanish architecture, this estate is complete with the most stunning tiling and light fixtures, truly a magnificent work of art designed by John DeLario in 1926. Further highlights include coffered ceilings, custom-designed wrought iron features, terracotta flooring, hand-painted artistry, impressive fireplaces, exposed warm-toned wood-beamed ceilings alongside classic Spanish archways and French doors. Choose to enter upstairs using the vintage wood-paneled elevator or the magnificently dramatic spiral staircase.

A warm and welcoming mansion, this estate features a two-story living room with a fireplace and an impressive terrace overlooking Lake Hollywood. The wood-paneled library with custom-shelving adds to the upscale coziness this home provides. Step into the primary suite wing with double baths and a tower complete with lounge seating and 360-degree views along with three guest bedrooms with striking views of Los Angeles’ best cityscapes.

Entertain guests in the dining room with a ceiling finished in honeycomb wood-work or in the courtyard with a cinematic, Spanish tiled fountain, palm trees and lush greenery, including wisteria that lines the walls and balcony. The three-acre property includes a lush lawn surrounding a classic lap pool as well as rose gardens and citrus trees. What's more, future home owners can boast that the estate reportedly housed one of Bugsy Siegel's gambling dens in the 1930s.

Additional amenities of the property include a motor court, two-car garage, media room, refrigerated wine room, chef’s kitchen, two staff rooms as well as a separate gym with a terrace and guest suite.

The listing is held by Linda May of Linda May Properties of Carolwood and Brett Lawyer of Carolwood.

