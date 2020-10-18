Madonna Buys The Weeknd's Hidden Hills Mansion for $19.3M

Ariane Vigna | April 13, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Remember The Weeknd’s Hidden Hills home? Well, the celebrity’s California estate has finally found a buyer — and not just any buyer. According to the New York Post, Madonna closed the deal on April 9, shelling out a whopping $19.3 million on the home.

The “Blinding Lights” singer first listed his place for $25 million in June, but the property got a $6 million price cut after seven months on the market. The Weeknd bought the mansion in 2017 for $18.2 million, so he still made a profit.

Situated within the gated community of Hidden Hills, this ultra-private estate is surrounded by redwood trees, grassy lawns and sun-drenched hillsides. It's close to downtown Calabasas and the Malibu coast. No doubt this estate will offer its new superstar buyer some much-lauded privacy and seclusion.

See also: The Weeknd Lists His Stunning $22 Million Los Angeles House

The 12,500-square-foot mansion encompasses seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, plus two bedrooms in the guest house. Decked out with wood and stone, the home is designed for large-scale entertaining as well as an intimate home life. There's a full-size basketball court, a 300-bottle wine room lit by blue LEDs, and a five-car auto showroom.

Pass the meticulously-landscaped grounds to the entry hall, and you're welcomed by two-story ceilings and a stunning wall of windows to let in the natural light. The kitchen boasts two islands, while the family room features a cozy fireplace and bar. When Madonna isn’t busy using the fitness studio or home theater, she can take advantage of exterior amenities, from multiple terraces with views of Los Angeles, to the pool, spa and cabana.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, lives between L.A. and New York City. He owns a $21 million penthouse in Westwood and rents a $60,000-per-month penthouse in Tribeca.

Madonna need only one name, but she keeps a few properties in London and a penthouse in Manhattan. She also moved into a 58-acre farm in Bridgehampton in 2015 following complete re-construction.

The Weeknd was represented by Angel Salvador at The Agency while Madonna was represented by Trevor Wright at The Beverly Hills Estates. Learn more about the sale and see pictures of this incredible home via the New York Post.