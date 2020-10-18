At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Louis Vuitton Reveals Its Second Artycapucines Collection

Nikol Slatinska | October 28, 2020 | Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Feature

Louis Vuitton unveils yet another must-see roster of artist-inspired bags with the launch of its second Artycapucines collection.

Louis Vuitton Artycapucines CollectionLouis Vuitton Artycapucines by Henry Taylor Capucines PM bag in 3D-printed Taurillon leather

This latest iteration showcases six international contemporary artists—Henry Taylor, Beatriz Milhazes, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Josh Smith, Liu Wei, Zhao Zhao—in collaboration with prominent industry creatives, making stunning use of the maison’s signature Capucines handbag as their canvas. Setting the tone is Taylor’s 2017 portrait “A Young Master,” which depicts the haunting image of Los Angeles’ The Underground Museum founder Noah Davis gazing wistfully from a background of Taurillon leather. Taylor conducted more than 100 test versions in both 2D and 3D printings in order to reproduce an accurate likeness of the late painter onto the Capucines. Perfection came in the form of advanced marquetry and leather printing techniques, which successfully imprinted the original portrait’s distinctive textures onto a handbag that is already a masterwork itself. Combining skillful creativity and excellent craftsmanship,the Louis Vuitton Artycapucines collection once again celebrates the enduring art of fashion.

Tags: louis vuitton

Photography by: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

