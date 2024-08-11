See Which L.A. Fashion Icons We Can't Get Enough Of

People, Style & Beauty, Trends, People Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Style, style and beauty, Celebrity, Style & Beauty, Shop, Apple News, City Life, VIP Section,

By: Laura Eckstein Jones By: Laura Eckstein Jones | | People, Style & Beauty, Trends, People Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Style, style and beauty, Celebrity, Style & Beauty, Shop, Apple News, City Life, VIP Section,

BEST DRESSED

Whether they’re sitting front row or gracing our feeds, these style stars and their inspiring looks reign supreme.

ANASTASIA SOARE





PHOTO BY SONIC SIVONGXY

WHO

The Romanian-born CEO and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills built her career from the ground up. The brand is currently one of Sephora’s top sellers.

BECAUSE

Seen in chic looks sourced across L.A., Milan and Paris, Soare is known for championing changemakers, cultural icons and emerging influencers.

SEEN WEARING

Schiaparelli, Chanel, Alaïa, Tom Ford, Rick Owens, YSL

ARTY NELSON





PHOTO BY EVAN BEDFORD

WHO

Writer Arty Nelson (How to Make it in America, Plush, Case Study) owns and directs One Trick Pony Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in the burgeoning Melrose Hill neighborhood.

BECAUSE

Nelson has a knack for curating what’s colorful and interesting, both at his gallery and with his eye-catching outfits.

SEEN WEARING

Dickies, BODE, Aime Leon Dore, Carhartt, Amiri, Sacai, APC, Oliver Goldsmith Sunglasses, Alexander Westwood, Cody Wellema, Nick Fouquet, Ralph Fitzgerald NYC, Timberland, Gucci, Fendi, Christian Louboutin, Burberry, Feit

BOZOMA SAINT JOHN





PHOTO BY MUSE MEDIA PRODUCTIONS

WHO

The dynamic Hall of Fame-inducted marketing executive, author and entrepreneur was formerly the chief marketing officer at Netflix. She’ll star in season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, debuting later this year.

BECAUSE

With her bold, African-influenced style and impressive resume, she’s taking the Bravo franchise to the next level.

SEEN WEARING

Christopher John Rogers, Sai Sankoh, Balmain, Ivy Park

NJ FALK





PHOTO BY DARA DANENBERG

WHO

The L.A. fashion plate wears many hats as a managing partner at APL and the co-founder and chief mentorpreneur® at The Forward Female.

BECAUSE

This gal-about-town serves up looks that explore her mod-meets-Morticia black-and-white style.

SEEN WEARING

Monse, Coût De La Liberté, A.W.A.K.E Mode, Toni Maticevski, Miss Sohee, Khaite, APL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Miu Miu, Fendi

CLAUDINE JOSEPH





PHOTO BY ROXY RODRIGUEZ

WHO

This fashion-loving music executive is the chief operating officer of LL Cool J Inc.

BECAUSE

Joseph is getting ready to launch LL Cool J’s new album this year, while always looking chic in simple, bold looks that mix high and low wardrobe staples and new runway pieces.

SEEN WEARING

Bottega Veneta, Y-Project, Loewe, Celine, Balenciaga

BEN TALLEY SMITH





PHOTO BY TODD TYLER

WHO

Recently dubbed “The Wizard of Denim” by The New York Times, Ben Talley Smith consults and designs denim collections for brands such as Khaite, La Ligne, Reformation and Ulla Johnson.

BECAUSE

In the world capital of denim, Talley Smith’s aesthetic and influence reign supreme.

SEEN WEARING

Archival Helmut Lang from the ‘90s, vintage Levi’s, Noah, Everlane

RANDI MOLOFSKY & GOLDIE SLENSKE





PHOTO COURTESY OF RANDI MOLOFSKY

WHO

Randi Molofsky, co-founder of For Future Reference—an agency and showroom focused on independent fine jewelry lines—and her daughter Goldie Slenske are taking L.A. by storm with their head-turning looks.

BECAUSE

The duo’s maximalist style has vintage flair but always leans in a fresh direction.

SEEN WEARING

Molofsky: Savas, Harbison Studio, Retrouvai; Slenske: Doc Martens, Super Smalls, Asaka Fushimi

KELLY WEARSTLER





PHOTO BY ESENIIA ARASLANOVA

WHO

With a prowess in design and fashion, Kelly Wearstler’s iconic interiors and furnishings have international acclaim.

BECAUSE

Whether designing a new hotel or exploring a city overseas, Wearstler always looks the part in her enviable ensembles.

SEEN WEARING

Prada, Loewe, Annakiki, Maison Margiela

CHRISTINE CHIU





PHOTO BY CLAUDIO LAVENIA/GETTY IMAGES

WHO

The full-time business owner and mom starred in Netflix’s Bling Empire and is currently working on two television development projects, a literary project and a product launch.

BECAUSE

On any occasion, Chiu is perfectly styled from head to toe in luxe, elegant looks with a splash of sparkle or edginess.

SEEN WEARING

Jacquemus, Miu Miu, Chanel

NICK WOOSTER





PHOTO BY CLAUDIO LAVENIA/GETTY IMAGES

WHO

Creative consultant Nick Wooster travels the world for his career—and has become a street-style icon in the process.

BECAUSE

His classically adventurous style pushes the envelope and influences countless others who follow his looks.

SEEN WEARING

Comme des Garcons Homme Plus, Junya Watanbe, Dries van Noten, Kolor, Sacai

DR. DEEPIKA CHOPRA





PHOTO BY NICK APARCIO

WHO

Known as The Optimism Doctor, Dr. Deepika Chopra is the founder of Things are Looking Up and a mental-health-awareness advocate.

BECAUSE

Chopra’s nostalgic ‘90s looks—neutrals, pops of reds, relaxed jeans with crop tops and tailored outfits with a little edge—are always on point.

SEEN WEARING

Prada, Agolde, La Double J, Sir

TINI COURTNEY





PHOTO BY EMMA TRIM

WHO

This self-taught jewelry designer, who carves all of her waxes by hand, is the founder of HOWL.

BECAUSE

Courtney’s look—vintage finds with simple silhouettes—always prioritizes comfort without compromising style.

SEEN WEARING

Dries Van Noten, Molly Goddard, STORY mfg.

ALEXA MATEEN ABDI





PHOTO BY ELIZABETH HERNANDEZ

WHO

The L.A. native is a founding member of Tinder and owner of the accessory line Lala Lexa (Beyonce is a fan of her colorful acrylic clutches).

BECAUSE

Her winning combo of timeless classics and bold, edgy elements exudes chic confidence.

SEEN WEARING

Bottega Veneta, The Row, Hermès, Jenni Kayne, Celine

LIZZIE GROVER RAD





PHOTO BY JOJO KORSH/BFA.COM

WHO

The founder and creative director of Grover Rad incorporates conversation-starting topics into her ethical clothing line through graphic prints and subtle messaging.

BECAUSE

The designer’s wardrobe staples—artistic vintage pieces—stand out without obviously highlighting labels.

SEEN WEARING

Vivienne Westwood, Marni, Stephen Sprouse

CARLOS ERIC LOPEZ





PHOTO BY MARK PATRICK

WHO

This stylish man-about-town recently launched Cura Lita, his new sparkling agua fresca brand inspired by his abuela’s classic recipes.

BECAUSE

His bold style—romantic, dramatic telenovela vibes—ensures he always shows up on the party pages.

SEEN WEARING

Willy Chavarria, Campillo, Palomo Spain, Prada, Daniela Villegas

MONIKA BLUNDER





PHOTO COURTESY OF MONIKA BLUNDER

WHO

The in-demand makeup artist and founder of Monika Blunder Beauty puts as much attention into her outfits as she does her skincare and makeup.

BECAUSE

The shopping maven shares chic and timeless looks on social media, usually paired with a statement belt or a chunky piece of jewelry.

SEEN WEARING

The Row, Khaite, The Great., Doen

LESLIE NIX





PHOTO BY CLIFF WATTS

WHO

This ethereal beauty is known for her intricate, kaleidoscopic paintings and jewel-like lamps made from slag glass and salvaged metals.

BECAUSE

All eyes are on Nix at any event she attends. Her chic, 70s looks stand out in a sea of sameness.

SEEN WEARING

Vintage Chloe, Bob Mackie and Bill Blass