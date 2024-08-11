See Which L.A. Fashion Icons We Can't Get Enough Of

By: Laura Eckstein Jones By: Laura Eckstein Jones | August 11, 2024 | People, Style & Beauty, Trends, People Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Style, style and beauty, Celebrity, Style & Beauty, Shop, Apple News, City Life, VIP Section,
Whether they’re sitting front row or gracing our feeds, these style stars and their inspiring looks reign supreme.
PHOTO BY SONIC SIVONGXY
WHO
The Romanian-born CEO and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills built her career from the ground up. The brand is currently one of Sephora’s top sellers.
BECAUSE
Seen in chic looks sourced across L.A., Milan and Paris, Soare is known for championing changemakers, cultural icons and emerging influencers.
SEEN WEARING
Schiaparelli, Chanel, Alaïa, Tom Ford, Rick Owens, YSL
PHOTO BY EVAN BEDFORD
WHO
Writer Arty Nelson (How to Make it in America, Plush, Case Study) owns and directs One Trick Pony Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in the burgeoning Melrose Hill neighborhood.
BECAUSE
Nelson has a knack for curating what’s colorful and interesting, both at his gallery and with his eye-catching outfits.
SEEN WEARING
Dickies, BODE, Aime Leon Dore, Carhartt, Amiri, Sacai, APC, Oliver Goldsmith Sunglasses, Alexander Westwood, Cody Wellema, Nick Fouquet, Ralph Fitzgerald NYC, Timberland, Gucci, Fendi, Christian Louboutin, Burberry, Feit
PHOTO BY MUSE MEDIA PRODUCTIONS
WHO
The dynamic Hall of Fame-inducted marketing executive, author and entrepreneur was formerly the chief marketing officer at Netflix. She’ll star in season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, debuting later this year.
BECAUSE
With her bold, African-influenced style and impressive resume, she’s taking the Bravo franchise to the next level.
SEEN WEARING
Christopher John Rogers, Sai Sankoh, Balmain, Ivy Park
PHOTO BY DARA DANENBERG
WHO
The L.A. fashion plate wears many hats as a managing partner at APL and the co-founder and chief mentorpreneur® at The Forward Female.
BECAUSE
This gal-about-town serves up looks that explore her mod-meets-Morticia black-and-white style.
SEEN WEARING
Monse, Coût De La Liberté, A.W.A.K.E Mode, Toni Maticevski, Miss Sohee, Khaite, APL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Miu Miu, Fendi
PHOTO BY ROXY RODRIGUEZ
WHO
This fashion-loving music executive is the chief operating officer of LL Cool J Inc.
BECAUSE
Joseph is getting ready to launch LL Cool J’s new album this year, while always looking chic in simple, bold looks that mix high and low wardrobe staples and new runway pieces.
SEEN WEARING
Bottega Veneta, Y-Project, Loewe, Celine, Balenciaga
PHOTO BY TODD TYLER
WHO
Recently dubbed “The Wizard of Denim” by The New York Times, Ben Talley Smith consults and designs denim collections for brands such as Khaite, La Ligne, Reformation and Ulla Johnson.
BECAUSE
In the world capital of denim, Talley Smith’s aesthetic and influence reign supreme.
SEEN WEARING
Archival Helmut Lang from the ‘90s, vintage Levi’s, Noah, Everlane
PHOTO COURTESY OF RANDI MOLOFSKY
WHO
Randi Molofsky, co-founder of For Future Reference—an agency and showroom focused on independent fine jewelry lines—and her daughter Goldie Slenske are taking L.A. by storm with their head-turning looks.
BECAUSE
The duo’s maximalist style has vintage flair but always leans in a fresh direction.
SEEN WEARING
Molofsky: Savas, Harbison Studio, Retrouvai; Slenske: Doc Martens, Super Smalls, Asaka Fushimi
PHOTO BY ESENIIA ARASLANOVA
WHO
With a prowess in design and fashion, Kelly Wearstler’s iconic interiors and furnishings have international acclaim.
BECAUSE
Whether designing a new hotel or exploring a city overseas, Wearstler always looks the part in her enviable ensembles.
SEEN WEARING
Prada, Loewe, Annakiki, Maison Margiela
PHOTO BY CLAUDIO LAVENIA/GETTY IMAGES
WHO
The full-time business owner and mom starred in Netflix’s Bling Empire and is currently working on two television development projects, a literary project and a product launch.
BECAUSE
On any occasion, Chiu is perfectly styled from head to toe in luxe, elegant looks with a splash of sparkle or edginess.
SEEN WEARING
Jacquemus, Miu Miu, Chanel
PHOTO BY CLAUDIO LAVENIA/GETTY IMAGES
WHO
Creative consultant Nick Wooster travels the world for his career—and has become a street-style icon in the process.
BECAUSE
His classically adventurous style pushes the envelope and influences countless others who follow his looks.
SEEN WEARING
Comme des Garcons Homme Plus, Junya Watanbe, Dries van Noten, Kolor, Sacai
PHOTO BY NICK APARCIO
WHO
Known as The Optimism Doctor, Dr. Deepika Chopra is the founder of Things are Looking Up and a mental-health-awareness advocate.
BECAUSE
Chopra’s nostalgic ‘90s looks—neutrals, pops of reds, relaxed jeans with crop tops and tailored outfits with a little edge—are always on point.
SEEN WEARING
Prada, Agolde, La Double J, Sir
PHOTO BY EMMA TRIM
WHO
This self-taught jewelry designer, who carves all of her waxes by hand, is the founder of HOWL.
BECAUSE
Courtney’s look—vintage finds with simple silhouettes—always prioritizes comfort without compromising style.
SEEN WEARING
Dries Van Noten, Molly Goddard, STORY mfg.
PHOTO BY ELIZABETH HERNANDEZ
WHO
The L.A. native is a founding member of Tinder and owner of the accessory line Lala Lexa (Beyonce is a fan of her colorful acrylic clutches).
BECAUSE
Her winning combo of timeless classics and bold, edgy elements exudes chic confidence.
SEEN WEARING
Bottega Veneta, The Row, Hermès, Jenni Kayne, Celine
PHOTO BY JOJO KORSH/BFA.COM
WHO
The founder and creative director of Grover Rad incorporates conversation-starting topics into her ethical clothing line through graphic prints and subtle messaging.
BECAUSE
The designer’s wardrobe staples—artistic vintage pieces—stand out without obviously highlighting labels.
SEEN WEARING
Vivienne Westwood, Marni, Stephen Sprouse
PHOTO BY MARK PATRICK
WHO
This stylish man-about-town recently launched Cura Lita, his new sparkling agua fresca brand inspired by his abuela’s classic recipes.
BECAUSE
His bold style—romantic, dramatic telenovela vibes—ensures he always shows up on the party pages.
SEEN WEARING
Willy Chavarria, Campillo, Palomo Spain, Prada, Daniela Villegas
PHOTO COURTESY OF MONIKA BLUNDER
WHO
The in-demand makeup artist and founder of Monika Blunder Beauty puts as much attention into her outfits as she does her skincare and makeup.
BECAUSE
The shopping maven shares chic and timeless looks on social media, usually paired with a statement belt or a chunky piece of jewelry.
SEEN WEARING
The Row, Khaite, The Great., Doen
PHOTO BY CLIFF WATTS
WHO
This ethereal beauty is known for her intricate, kaleidoscopic paintings and jewel-like lamps made from slag glass and salvaged metals.
BECAUSE
All eyes are on Nix at any event she attends. Her chic, 70s looks stand out in a sea of sameness.
SEEN WEARING
Vintage Chloe, Bob Mackie and Bill Blass
Photography by: