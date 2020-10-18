At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

October 29, 2020

Kaley Cuoco Talks Life After 'Big Bang Theory' and Being a Dog Mom
Read More

October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana
Read More

October 22, 2020

19 Philanthropic Families Who Are Investing in a Better Future

July 27, 2020

How a Single Bottle of Tequila Changed My Weekend
Read More

December 19, 2019

Indulge in Exquisite Burgers from These LA Hotspots
Read More

October 9, 2019

Tasting Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a 23-Year-Old Gem Finished in Ex-French Wine Casks

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
Read More

December 3, 2019

How Timothy Corrigan Dazzlingly Overhauled the Interiors of Beverly Hills Estate La Collina
Read More

September 17, 2019

Top Broker Kofi Nartey Picks His West Hollywood Design District Favorites

October 29, 2020

6 Glamorous November Collaborations You Don't Want To Miss
Read More

October 28, 2020

9 Classy Items That Capture A Black-Tie Aesthetic
Read More

October 28, 2020

Louis Vuitton Reveals Its Second Artycapucines Collection
9 Ways to Have a Safe and Spooky LA Halloween

Lara Dreux | October 31, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle

halloween-los-angeles-2020.jpg

This year, masks stay on: let's keep Halloween scary for its monsters and nothing else. It may be hard to think of Los Angeles without the characteristic party atmosphere, but fear not, there's still plenty of safe ways to celebrate during a pandemic.

A fabulous, nightmare-worthy eve awaits, whether it be a socially-distant outing with friends, a family-friendly fright, or an artistic celebration of Mexican culture. Browse our list of Halloween activities and events in Los Angeles and pick the trick (or treat) that best suits your fancy.

VEHICLE FUN

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

120 E Via Verde Dr., San Dima / Website

Bet you've never been to a “drive up” like this one. This haunted show features a multimedia story projected on a massive 40-foot screen. Beware of the creepy sets and horrifying characters from Midnight Falls crawling around and bringing the story to life, shutting your eyes won't work here.

L.A. Zoo Drive-In Movies

5333 Zoo Dr./ Website

For a kid-friendly attraction, drive down to the LA Zoo and enjoy their "Hair-Raising Halloween". Along with the wildlife theme, the zoo offers fun in-vehicle photo ops, treat gift bags and a nightly movie screened under the stars.

INSIDER TIP Order ahead and delight in their sinfully delicious menu.

Fright Farms & Not So Spooky Farms

5555 Hamner Ave., Norco / Website

Delightful by day, bloodcurdling by night; these farms offer the best of both worlds. Follow the candy clues to a mysterious temple and help Stingy Jack find the fabled treasure of dread pirate Bluebear for a fun-filled afternoon at the Not So Spooky Farms. If you are in the mood for a goosebump-inducing adventure, join the Fright Farms experience as you follow the freaky story of Hilldale's missing persons. "There's something lurking the shadows and there's no turning back...."

Haunt'O Ween LA

6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd Woodland Hills, / Website

This haunted drive-thru, offers an exhilaratingly spooky adventure for all ages. Drive past the Jack-o-Lantern tunnel and the Pun-Kin-Patch, around the Skeleton Loop and admire the Town of Halloween. This theme park adventure, all held according to coronavirus safety regulations, will keep you on your tip toes from start to finish.

Urban Legends of Southern California

88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa / Website

Enjoy terryfying thrills from the safety of your car. This Orange County-based drive-thru will immerse you in detailed storytelling, realistic sets and theatrical performances around your car. For an even ghastlier experience, check out the four interactive show zones set up with monstruous sound light special effects.

PUMPKINS GALORE

Nights of the Jack

26800 Mulholland Hwy. / Website

Based in Calabasas, this Halloween event hands out thousands of handcarved and illuminated Jack O’ Lanterns as riders drive around King Gillette Ranch.

INSIDER TIP Due to high demand, Nights Of The Jack has created a plan B: a unique 360° virtual reality tour, available for purchase online.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos

200 N Grand Ave. / Website

Stroll around Grand Park verdant fields, admire the eleven one-of-a-kind altars as you learn about the Día de los Muertos. The park lets you absorb Mexican cultural traditions as you pass by the aromatic and splendid flower arrangements.

"La Catrina"

Los Angeles

La Catrina is the Goddess of Death in Mexican culture, a divinity the Aztecs used to worship centuries ago to best ensure their loved ones' smooth transition into the afterlife. Often portrayed with skeletal makeup, flowers and a top hat, Catrina can be recognized easily around the period of the Day of the Dead. Enjoy the various representations and intricate costumes across Los Angeles' diverse neighborhoods.

Virtual Día de los Muertos: 24th Street Theatre

Website

For the very first time in history, the city's beloved 24th Street Theatre will be holding their Día de los Muertos show virtually. Join Ofelia Esparza and Rosana Esparza Ahrens in a educational and engaging online workshop as they show you the art behind building a traditional altar.

INSIDER TIP Shop online for a beautiful and spooky face mask, all funds collected help raise funds for their theater!


Tags: halloween

Photography by: Noam Galai/Getty Images

