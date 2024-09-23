Chargers Kicker Cameron Dicker's Favorite Los Angeles Eateries

Food & Drink, People,

Over the summer, the Los Angeles Chargers expanded their presence with the opening of a state-of-the-art training facility. In suit, the players have begun their exploration and domination of the city—which, of course, involves getting to know Los Angeles’ renowned restaurant scene.

“I’m loving it,” shared kicker Cameron Dicker. “It’s been great with great food. I’m from Austin where there’s also great food so it’s nice to be out here, have similar foods and be able to experience the fine dining of the world.”

Already, Dicker has a few favorite spots. Read on for his recommendations.

Boccato's Groceries – Hermosa Beach

Website/ 3127 Manhattan Ave 90254

Shout out my neighbor Nancy. I moved into my place and my neighbor Nancy asked me if I had heard of Boccato’s and told me it’d be my new favorite place. Look at that, she was right! It’s an easy, close, family-run deli. It’s a small little spot that has everything you need: a one-stop shop. The vibe is great. It’s a family-run little spot. You walk in, you get to know the people, they get to know you. It’s a very low-key easy spot to go in and grab a quick delicious bite. -CD

Favorite order: Sopressata Sandwich

UOVO – Marina Del Rey

Website/ 4635 Admiralty Way 90292

Beautiful location, beautiful. The Marina Del Rey location is the best. It’s right there with all the yacht clubs. It’s awesome. It’s a great place to bring people. It’s truly the best pasta I’ve had in the United States. Big thing to say but I stand on it… The truffle pasta. It’s the first one on the cheese and truffle tasting menu. Order that as your only pasta, it’s awesome. The tortellini is also great. The carbonara is great. The amatriciana is great. If it’s your first time, you have to go with the tasting menu though. -CD

Honorable Mention: Yamashiro

Website/ 1999 N. Sycamore Ave. 90068

This Hollywood Hills restaurant beckons Dicker out of his South Bay neighborhood thanks to twinkling city views, an immersive Japanese setting and a robust menu of sushi and Asian-SoCal fare.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

