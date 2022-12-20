Inside The Luxurious Loren Hotels: Bermuda And Austin

By: Amy Rosner By: Amy Rosner | | Lifestyle

If you’re looking for that perfect getaway, the Loren hotel has your back.

Whether you’re the tan-on-the-beach all-day type or somebody who craves adventure, there is something for everybody at the Loren.

The Loren at Pink Beach Bermuda

We’re officially on island time! Perfectly situated on the pink sands of Bermuda, The Loren at Pink Beach is home to Sisley Spa and a number of signature experiences that allow travelers to get a taste of the island. From dolphin watching to cave exploration with local experts, travelers can be adventurous during the day and relax at night.



With culinary creations influenced by the island and a world-class spa designed for that signature Parisian experience, the opportunities are endless at the Loren. The property's ongoing food and beverage programming work to bring authentic dining experiences to guests including the annual Guest Chef Series, a showcase of celebrated and celebrity chefs.

"The beautification of everyday living sits at the core of The Loren Hotels' locations in Bermuda and now Austin, and every design detail is inspired by our natural surroundings. The Loren at Pink Beach delivers a stellar viewpoint and the attention to detail and five-star service serve as the benchmark in elevated hospitality as we continue to cater to island guests and introduce new properties in the future,” Stephen King, CEO & Founder of The Loren Hotels.

The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin

Southern hospitality has never looked better! As the newest luxury hotel to open just last month in Austin, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake offers guests access to e-bikes, kayaks, paddleboards, and more! Guests can easily access more than 10 miles of trails right outside the hotel’s front door.



Destination restaurant, Nido, is the perfect spot to take in the views from the 8th-floor terrace, where guests can experience a lively and moody atmosphere with a unique take on Texas Hill Country cooking traditions, cocktails, and wine.

Guests can also arrange for special experiences including custom boot and flip-flop fittings with local boot company, Alvie's, a Vintage Around Town curated itinerary with car service, bespoke wine, whiskey tours, and more. The new hotel is also home to Milk+ Honey Spa, the perfect respite after exploring Austin and the surrounding Texas Hill Country.

King continues, "Recently, we welcomed The Loren at Lady Bird Lake to Austin, also home to culinary concept Nido, bringing Coastal European techniques to Texas Hill Country tradition, marking our first property in the US market. This allows us the opportunity to bring The Loren experience to travelers looking to embrace the authenticity of Austin as a destination fused with our take on modern and comfortable design."

But it doesn’t stop there.

“In addition to our two current operating properties, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin and The Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on overall development and preservation through our non-profit, the Loren Roots initiative.

Our guests can actively take climate action today during their stay to make a difference tomorrow through voluntary contributions of 1.5% of their hotel bill to match the 1.5% Celsius increase in the global temperate identified by experts. The Loren Roots initiative is working to acquire and regenerate more than 50,000 bio-diverse acres of land and plant 10 million hardwood trees to consume at least 10 times the carbon dioxide properties product to give back more than it takes," Stephen States.