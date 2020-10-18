Emerging as One of the Finest Bespoke Jewellers in the Global Diamond Markets Is London Diamonds

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 13, 2021 | Sponsored Post

A quick look around us will let us know how things have been fast-moving. It is a great sight to behold, looking at the constant changes and developments that have been taking place due to the many advancements across business markets and industries of the world. One such industry that has been on a constant rise for the last few years is the diamond industry. People have long known how the diamond markets are associated with exotic rates; however, very few have known the real value of the stones and have closed a deal at a fair price. Luckily, we came to know about one rising brand that, in just three years of its inception, has done exceptionally well and have made people realize that diamonds and the finest of jewellery can even be bought at fair prices, without any middlemen or brand name markups; it is London Diamonds from the UK.

Today, London Diamonds has made it huge not just in the UK but also across the globe in the diamond markets as a leading provider of bespoke engagement rings, wedding rings and jewellery. London Diamonds have earned their unique space in the industry for doing it differently and offering amazing most designs and customer service to people, being an unconventional brand in the market that cares about the pockets of customers. They are a breath of fresh air in a market that still somewhere is operating on traditional methods. Though London Diamonds is based in London, it is a brand that has essentially become known across other parts of the world for its latest designs and creations at their workshop.

London Diamonds were created when one of its founders wished to upgrade his wife's engagement ring and the renowned boutique, he purchased it from was unwilling to buy it back from him for fear of revealing their margins. Soon, he realized what the true value of the diamond was as he realized that it depended on the quality of the diamond and not the brand or store that sold it. Everything that London Diamonds creates is handmade without any compromise at their London workshop. They source diamonds for customers and their artists and designers use the same to create stunning jewellery. Customers are given the opportunity to approve the CAD designs, handmade sketches and 3D animations before committing to the build.

They have been disrupting the diamond and fine jewellery marketplace by creating high-quality jewellery at a fair price and offer both lab-grown and natural mined diamonds to clients, which has further helped the brand become a market leader.