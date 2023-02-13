Rinna Wines Reminds Us Every Day Is A Party

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Food & Drink

Lisa Rinna wants every day to feel like a celebration.

To help you out, the actress-entrepreneur has finally launched Rinna Wines nationwide.

“What I really wanted was to have something that was celebratory, joyous and fun, but not like a champagne where you save it. Growing up, you only would open a bottle of champagne maybe once a year or maybe when someone had a baby or got married, but it was really fancy and you never touched it,” Rinna tells Modern Luxury. “I wanted something that felt joyous and celebratory that you could drink every single day.”

Since late December, Rinna Wines has been slowly rolling out across the country. Now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can find Rinna’s brut and brut rosé on store shelves in national chains and independent retailers and through ReserveBar with other alcohol delivery platforms to later follow.

“It's absolutely delicious and I'm just so thrilled for people to get it in their hot little hands,” Rinna says.

Made in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group and in the South of France, Rinna Wines are dry in style. The brut presents aromas of citrus and pear that lead to flavors of green apple and hints of brioche, while the brut rosé features strawberry and raspberry with layers of orange citrus and a touch of spice.

Rinna reveals the development of her own wine actually started a few years ago, but fell through. “That happens a lot in business,” she reflects. Another year went by and she felt the rosé wine industry was oversaturated, so she and her team pivoted to sparkling wine (“Light bubbles! Because I don’t love anything too heavy.”).

“I always liked the idea of an alcohol,” Rinna says, and points to seeing the success of Bethenny Frankel with Skinnygirl and Rande Gerber and George Clooney with Casamigos tequila. She recounts the moment that started it all: “I always thought, ‘Wow, that would just be a great business to be in,’ obviously. And so then when we went to Provence, France, we had that moment [on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] at that winery, and we were literally making our own rosé. And we were joking and we were very drunk at this point, but I was doing QVC at the time and the girls were like, ‘OK get up and sell us this wine.’ And of course I did. And I was like, ‘OK, gotta buy Rinna Rosé, it tastes really fruity.’ It was really hilarious. And then it stuck. And I was like, ‘Well, why wouldn't we have wine? Rinna Rosé sounds fabulous.’ And so it was really born out of that moment. It truly was.”

