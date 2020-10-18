Lil Wayne Snags $15.4 Million Hidden Hills Estate

Addison Aloian | April 5, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Lil Wayne has decided to settle down in Los Angeles, dropping more than "A Milli" on a Hidden Hills estate—$15.4 million, to be exact, according to a report by the Dirt.

The San Fernando Valley area houses some other A-list celebrities including Drake, Dwyane Wade, Jessica Simpson, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos and some of the Kardashians. A bit different from the Hollywood Hills mansion he rented last year and his $16.8 million Miami mansion bought in 2018, Tunechi’s new pick is surrounded by nature and decently private, totaling more than three landscaped acres.

Living up to the location name, this Hidden Hills mansion sits directly on a hilltop.

The property was built in 2019 by a local developer and includes a 10,000-square-foot, 5-bedroom, farmhouse-inspired main home plus a guesthouse with its own driveway, kitchen and small living room. A white picket fence encloses the property, and horse trails can be seen lining the lot. It's a common sight in Hidden Hills, due to the neighborhood's equestrian history.

The front-door entrance leads to a living room, a two-story foyer and a grand staircase. A temperature-controlled wine display sits subtle under the stairs in a glass enclosure, just above oak wood floors. The kitchen includes two large islands with marble countertops and several stainless-steel appliances.

Each bedroom has an ensuite bath, while the master bedroom sports a marble-backed fireplace and opens to a sitting area with window-covered walls. The master bath also provides gorgeous views, a steam shower, his-and-hers sinks, a bathtub and a generous showroom closet.

The home provides ample natural light with massive windows in almost every room. The breakfast dining room enjoys huge windows opening to the backyard, and the family room has sliding glass doors which open to the outdoor patio.

In true Lil Wayne fashion, the estate is anything but understated. No doubt he'll enjoy the blacked-out wet bar with its large television, the gym that features French doors and a loggia, as well as the movie theater with a dark galaxy ceiling and comfortable couches.

Marc and Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held this listing, and Aimee Stern of The Agency represented the rapper. Learn more about the new property and see pictures via the Dirt.