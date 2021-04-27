    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 27, 2021

Women of Influence 2021
Read More

April 23, 2021

Hornitos and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate PRIDE
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

May 14, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert Drops $4.4 Million on Gorgeous, Glass-Walled Bell Canyon Mansion
Read More

May 5, 2021

Marshmello Drops $10.8 Million on Mulholland Estates Mansion
Read More

May 4, 2021

Jonah Hill Nabs Malibu Mansion for $9 Million

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Lil Uzi Vert Drops $4.4 Million on Gorgeous, Glass-Walled Bell Canyon Mansion

Kat Bein | May 14, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Lil Uzi Vert

When Philly-bred rapper Lil Uzi Vert comes off road from his “XO Tour Llif3,” he’ll now come chill in a stunning, glass-walled oasis in Bell Canyon. According to a report by The Dirt, the Billboard chart topper just dropped $4.4 million on the 7,021-square-foot paradise, and we’re sure it’s worth every penny.

It’s a gorgeous, guard-gated hideaway from which the Luv is Rage 2 entertainer can soak up sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley and the surrounding mountains. About an hour’s drive from Beverly Hills, it should afford Vert and his friends some peace and quiet, or some wide-open space within which to party and get creative.

The two-story home boasts five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, sitting scenically on 1.5 acres. He can catch a glimpse of the City of Angels, so he’s never too far away from the scene. The listing, represented by David Friedman and Melodi Belluomini of Rodeo Realty, described the home as a “one of a kind architectural masterpiece.” The distinction fits the uniquely stylish artist.

See also: Marshmello Drops $10.8 Million on Mulholland Estates Mansion

No doubt Vert will enjoy the high-end finishes. The interior is sleek and modern, clean from wood floor to recessed-lighting ceiling with sparkling white finishes and tan stone accents.

Elegance is the word of the day as the living space opens with high ceilings and oh-so much natural light. The kitchen is equally bright and delightful, with high-end appliances, brass accents, white countertops and a u-shaped island. He can entertain guests at the built-in dining banquette, topped with luxurious marble.

A loft gallery becomes the perfect perch spot for any gathering, as do lounge spots and a covered terrace complete with floating stairs that take one to the glamorous pool. It’s a nice place to visit. Each guest bedroom has its own designer bathroom.

Not to be outdone, the principle bedroom is extra cozy with its own stone fireplace and a deluxe bathroom boasting herringbone tile floors, a double sink vanity and a two-person shower.

Congratulations to Lil Uzi Vert on his enviable new digs. He was represented in the purchase by Alex Vichinsky of The Agency. See pictures of the estate via The Dirt.

Tags: celebrity homes web-og bell canyon

Photography by: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: