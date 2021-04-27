Lil Uzi Vert Drops $4.4 Million on Gorgeous, Glass-Walled Bell Canyon Mansion

Kat Bein | May 14, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

When Philly-bred rapper Lil Uzi Vert comes off road from his “XO Tour Llif3,” he’ll now come chill in a stunning, glass-walled oasis in Bell Canyon. According to a report by The Dirt, the Billboard chart topper just dropped $4.4 million on the 7,021-square-foot paradise, and we’re sure it’s worth every penny.

It’s a gorgeous, guard-gated hideaway from which the Luv is Rage 2 entertainer can soak up sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley and the surrounding mountains. About an hour’s drive from Beverly Hills, it should afford Vert and his friends some peace and quiet, or some wide-open space within which to party and get creative.

The two-story home boasts five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, sitting scenically on 1.5 acres. He can catch a glimpse of the City of Angels, so he’s never too far away from the scene. The listing, represented by David Friedman and Melodi Belluomini of Rodeo Realty, described the home as a “one of a kind architectural masterpiece.” The distinction fits the uniquely stylish artist.

No doubt Vert will enjoy the high-end finishes. The interior is sleek and modern, clean from wood floor to recessed-lighting ceiling with sparkling white finishes and tan stone accents.

Elegance is the word of the day as the living space opens with high ceilings and oh-so much natural light. The kitchen is equally bright and delightful, with high-end appliances, brass accents, white countertops and a u-shaped island. He can entertain guests at the built-in dining banquette, topped with luxurious marble.

A loft gallery becomes the perfect perch spot for any gathering, as do lounge spots and a covered terrace complete with floating stairs that take one to the glamorous pool. It’s a nice place to visit. Each guest bedroom has its own designer bathroom.

Not to be outdone, the principle bedroom is extra cozy with its own stone fireplace and a deluxe bathroom boasting herringbone tile floors, a double sink vanity and a two-person shower.

Congratulations to Lil Uzi Vert on his enviable new digs. He was represented in the purchase by Alex Vichinsky of The Agency. See pictures of the estate via The Dirt.